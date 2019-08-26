Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore

About forty-eight international and Nigeria human rights and press freedom organisations have filed an urgent appeal to the United Nations and African Union Special Mechanisms calling for their intervention in the arrest and detention of Nigerian journalist and human rights defender Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore is a prominent journalist, human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner was arrested on 3 August 2019, following his call for a peaceful protest using the hashtag #RevolutionNow.

The 48 organisations who filed the urgent appeal argued that Mr Sowore’s treatment constitutes a violation of his right not to be arbitrarily detained, right to a fair trial, right to freedom of expression, right of freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, and his rights as a human rights defender.

The organisations, assisted by Ms Nani Jansen Reventlow from the London-based internationally renowned law firm, Doughty Street Chambers, are calling upon the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, UN Special Rapporteurs on freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, the situation of human rights defenders, and African Commission Special Rapporteurs on freedom of expression and human rights defenders to intervene urgently to secure the immediate release of Sowore; and declare his arrest and continuing detention a gross violation of his human rights.

“The arrest and detention of Sahara Reporter’s founder, Omoyele Sowore, is without doubt a threat to press freedom and investigative journalism in Nigeria,” said La Keisha Landrum Pierre, COO of Sahara Reporters.

“Sowore has used the word ‘revolution’ contextually to mean ‘change for the better’ since he founded Sahara Reporters in 2006.

He then stated that he would “revolutionise” the way news is being reported: something he actually did by leading the pioneering efforts in citizen journalism in Nigeria.’’