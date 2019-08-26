Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais

The special adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, has said that the federal government would prosecute saboteurs of its Social Investment Programmes (SIP).

Uwais indicated the move in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the communications manager of the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), Justice Bibiye.

She said that the federal government would continue to mainstream the principles of transparency, accountability and probity in the implementation of the SIPs initiated by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The NSIO boss added that efforts were being intensified to track down those bent on sabotaging the SIPs by exploiting beneficiaries for personal gains, or sensationalising untruths to discredit the goal of lifting poorer citizens out of poverty.

Uwais stated that NSIO was working with the relevant security agencies to ensure that those found wanting were arrested and prosecuted.

She issued the statement against the backdrop of media reports which quoted her to have accused some traditional rulers of collecting bribes from SIPs’ beneficiaries.

The presidential aide urged members of the public to dismiss such reports as sensationalism and a total misrepresentation of facts.

Uwais, who delivered a goodwill message as special guest at the 13th “Anti-corruption Agenda” for the 9th National Assembly recently in Abuja, insisted that she never mentioned at that event that monarchs or traditional rulers were among those involved in demanding for kickbacks from SIPs’ beneficiaries in rural areas.

According to Uwais, her comments at the function, organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) were based on the outcome of investigations triggered by an individual in the audience.

She said that the concerns raised at the event related to complaints by some beneficiaries who alleged being shortchanged by some community leaders in Osun State.

Uwais continued: “At a similar event held sometimes ago, a young man had publicly reported that some beneficiaries were being shortchanged in his community, so I promised to have it investigated.

“This investigation was carried out by ANEEJ, the principal monitor of disbursements of the Abacha restituted funds. The report of the investigation revealed that the disclosures were essentially factual; some community leaders and local government areas’ officials were in the habit of demanding levies after payment is concluded in the communities,’’ she said.

Uwais said that NSIO resolved to undertake measures to counter those adverse practices in the field.

The office, according to her, was planning an event in the communities to engage the beneficiaries with a view to building their confidence so they can refuse to accede to such demands.

“Those who understand the leadership structure in our communities would know that monarchs are not the only set of persons classified as community leaders. Our royal fathers are usually supported by others in the hierarchy to superintend over community affairs.

“It then becomes very disturbing and somewhat mischievous for a reporter to single out monarchs from a comment that focused generally on community leaders. We urge the media to avoid sensationalism and keep striving towards upholding the lofty principles of truth, fairness, objectivity and accuracy in their reportage of events of national concern.

“In addition to field reports we get from our independent monitors and volunteers, we have continued to encourage and welcome feed-backs from members of the public on acts of infraction and other challenges that can assist the government to achieve better results in the implementation of the Social Safety Net Programmes,’’ Uwais said.