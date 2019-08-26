NEWS
Sanga LGA Seeks Hunters’ Support To Curb Crime
Sanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, on Monday, sought the support and cooperation of professional hunters in fighting crime in the area.
Mr Charles Danladi, the Chairman of the LGA, called for the support during a meeting with the hunters at Gwantu, headquarters of the local government area.
Danladi said that the hunters would be of great assistance to the security agencies in tracking criminals in the area since they were familiar with the terrain.
“The appeal has become necessary in view of security challenges affecting our communities, and this would require all hands to be on deck to surmount the ugly trend.
“The council will do everything possible within its lean resources, to secure lives and property of the people, for legitimate activities to thrive,” he said.
Responding on behalf of the hunters, Mr Ambi Havana, condemned the level of insecurity in the area.
Havana said the hunters would contribute their quota toward making the area safe for everyone.
