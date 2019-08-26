SWAN Lauds New FCT FA Board, Promises Support

The FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) hascommended the leadership of Football Association (FA) in Abuja for various giant strides so far recorded within a short time in office.

Chairman of the association, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who handed down the commendation when he led SWAN executive and other members on a courtesy visit to Alhaji Mohammed Adam Mouktar-led FA board, assured that the sporting media would give football development needed support in nation’s capital..

“It’s obvious that the current board has started on good footing by various steps it has taken in just few weeks of assuming office. For us and every stakeholder in FCT, its an indication of better things to come”.

“As professionals, we assure the board of adequate support. However, your board should be open to criticism when need arises. When we journalist criticise, we do so with the intention of improving on what is existing for the betterment of many in the society.”

Also speaking, former Secretary General of SWAN, Comrade Andrew Abah, who double as SA media to the FA Chairman, said SWAN has remained a force in moulding opinion and enlightening public on vital sporting issues.

Responding, FCT FA Chairman, Alhaji Mouktar, made it clear that his administration together with all baord members are committed in changing the face of football development in FCT and beyond”.

“I must first of all thank you for all the support oved the years. I know the support you have given me before, during and after the FA election. I know the history of SWAN and we are open to partner with teaming media in the nation’s capital”

“As a board, we don’t promise what we can’t deliver. It is important for you to know that our doors are open for advice and positive criticism. I’m very proud of my board and the things we have achieved so far. We know the situation of football in FCT and we must do something fast to rescue and develop it.

On the recent visit by the newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, the FA Boss said, “The Super Eagles are our collective project and we must do all we can to support them. It is quite commendable that the sports minister visited the national stadium two days after his appointment.

“It shows a great deal of commitment on his part and we must all be committed to it. Sports is being sidelined in Nigeria, yet it’s a viable sector for youth and economic development, just as its obtainable in other parts of the world.”

