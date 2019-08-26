Theft: FG To Prevent Losses In Crude Oil Production – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has announced the new policy direction of the Federal Government in the Petroleum sector, declaring that the present administration will pursue vigorously the sanitization of the oil sector and present losses in crude oil production.

Sylva also announced that the Federal Government will promote a huge increase in has production in the country.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who made this known at the weekend during his ‘thank You’ tour to his hometown of Okpoama in Brass and Opu-Nembe in Nembe local government area of the state, said the FG will pursue the issue of sanitization of the petroleum sector and the adoption of a zero policy to crude oil production loss will all seriousness.

According to Sylva, ‘ First, we will need to sanitize the oil industry. I believe that we cannot condone losses in crude oil production. We must ensure zero loss. we must not loose any crude oil. we must also develop our abundance gas deposits in the sector. And generally sanitize the sector.’

Chief Timipre Sylva, who was welcomed into the ancient city of Nembe Kingdom, explained that his visit to his hometown is in appreciation of the support shown him during the last National Assembly and Presidential elections.

Sylva, who is also the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Bayelsa, was also handy to receive some decampees in Nembe City who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to pitch their political tent with the APC.

The Minister of State, Petroleum thanked the people for the warm reception and confidence reposed on him, and assured them that he would use his new position to attract development to the state and the region.

Sylva was accompanied by the Senator Representing Bayelsa East, Bishop Biobarakuma Degi, House of Representatives Member Representing Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, Honorable Israel Sunny-Goli, General Kojo Sam, Engineer Fakuma Ilagha, Assembly Member Representing Brass Constituency-2 Honorable Timi Omubo-Agala and other party faithfuls.

On the forthcoming Governorship election in the state, Chief Sylva assured the people of the state that the APC will win,’ APC is winning the Governorship election. we are taking it. It is very clear. It is very clear.The deaf can hear and even the blind can see. it is very clear we are going to win.