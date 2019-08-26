Trump Puts Positive Spin On G7 In France

U.S. President Donald Trump, ever the centre of attention at international summits, put a positive spin on the G7 in France, saying there was unity among the members and touting a new round of trade talks with China.

Speaking on the final day of the summit on Monday, the president also said there was progress on Iran, though it was unclear what exactly the sides had agreed.

However, Trump said he had approved French President Emmanuel Macron holding talks with the Islamic republic, in what could pave the way for a diplomatic solution.

The president had previously been more dismissive of Paris’ outreach to Iran.

Trump was also playing up the chances of reaching a trade deal with the European Union (EU), and declined to reiterate his past threats to slap tariffs on cars and French wines.

He said that there were ongoing talks with France on a digital tax and he was looking for a resolution.

The U.S. president also used the summit and a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to announce a trade deal with Japan, though the details remain unclear and may only be revealed next month.

Trump had come into the summit with signs of escalating tensions not only with China, as he announced new tariffs on Beijing, but also strong points of contention with Europe, especially on Iran and climate talks.

U.S. markets had fallen on Friday, as the trade war with China worsened and Trump seemed unable to forge alliances with European nations who are Washington’s traditional allies.

Markets in the U.S. are set to open just as the summit closes.

It remains unclear if the president attended a G7 session on climate change, or if the other leaders let him slip out without causing a confrontation.

The president is a climate sceptic, even as he stresses his interest in clean air and water.

The G7 leaders are also due to talk about the digital economy.

Here, the U.S. has already clashed with France over a digital tax Paris plans to implement which Washington worries will hurt U.S. tech giants.

On Sunday, a surprise visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the G7 raised concerns of causing tension on the U.S. side, but the diplomat from Tehran met Macron and other French officials without any problems.

Trump held a series of bilateral meetings on Sunday, including his first with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they discussed a post-Brexit trade deal.

The G7 is set to close in the afternoon, after which the various leaders are expected to make remarks to the press.

Eyes will be on how Trump views the summit upon conclusion and whether Macron managed to organize an event of the Western alliance in the current era of power shifts without a major blow-up.