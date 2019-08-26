Uniuyo V/C Tasks New Students On Discipline, Dedication

The vice chancellor, University of Uyo, Professor Enefiok Essien, has tasked new students of the university to be disciplined and dedicated to their studies.

Essien, who gave the charge weekend during students freshmen talk organised by the University Women Association (UWA), on the theme “Academic Success: Imperative of a Good Beginning’’ held at Onyeama Ugochukwu hall, Town campus in Uyo urged the new students to shun all forms of social ills such as drug addiction, alcoholism and cultism.

Represented by Dr. Etafia Ekanem the vice chancellor admonished the students to take advantage of the good number of academic teachers in the university to harness their potentials.

In her address, president of the University Women Association (UWA) Mrs. Rosaline Essien admonished the students to be of good conducts, resist pressure to join questionable clubs and adhere strictly to the university dress code.

Mrs Essien who urged new students to be studious while undergoing their career in the university explained that their academic journey had just begun as there was no short-cut to achieving success order than to engage in reading.

While congratulating the students for being found suitable for admission into the University, she asked them to count themselves lucky to have been so admitted.

University of Uyo over the years according to her, has stood out as a good ground for good seed and it stands out among other universities in the country as a brand that should be protected.

‘’I should like to stress at this point that a significant aspect of your success depends on the composition and quality of your friends.

“I am challenging you to soar like eagles; we have in this university well-placed academic teachers who will help you to harness your potentials. I want to see all of you here in the next 4-5 years for the second leg of your journey.

“To achieve this goal, you must be diligent and stay away from examination malpractices, cultism, drugs and other anti-social behaviors.

‘’He who walks with the wise grows wise but a companion of fools suffers harm, so, the best and most rewarding fraternity is a studious association.

‘’University exist for the advancement of knowledge through teaching and research, rather than be a part of the competition in violence through cultism you should strive to indulge in the competition for excellence, scholarship and intellectualism,” she stated.