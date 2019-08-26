Yoruba Monarchs Must Uphold Culture, Tradition –Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has called on traditional rulers in Yorubaland to uphold its culture and tradition, saying generation unborn will not forgive them if they failed to promote Yoruba cultural heritage in their respective domains.

The royal father while speaking during this year World Sango Day, which was held at the Alaafin’s palace, in the ancient Oyo town, stressed “generation unborn will not forgive us if we failed to promote Yoruba cultural heritage, I want to charge you to promote our cultural heritage in your respective domains.

“It is a challenge for us in Yorubaland if we forget our culture and tradition, let us teach our children Yoruba culture and tradition, there is a different between religion and culture, don’t be ashamed to dress in Yoruba attires, our culture should even reflect in the way we eat.”

The first class monarch while speaking on the importance of the World Sango Festival described Sango as one of the Alaafin of Oyo before he later becomes a deity, saying that Sango possessed the ability of fighting his opponent without physical encounter.”

Alaafin noted that the beauty of this festival was for the promotion of Yoruba culture and heritage, adding that people should start teaching their children Yoruba language in their different homes and schools.

The monarch pointed out that research has shown that someone cannot be fluent in speaking English without good knowledge of Yoruba language, adding that Yoruba language is been taught in over 26 Universities in America, ‘so, there is a need for us to take our culture very seriously.’

In his remark, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun noted that the Sango festival was celebrated not only in Oyo State, but all over countries of the world, and that is why some foreign nationals attended the Sango festival.