28th Anniversary: Abia On Development Course, Ohuabunwa

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (Abia North District) has insisted that inspite of some hiccups associated with developing economies like ours, Abia state is on cause for lasting development.

Ohuabunwa stated this Tuesday in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the capital against the backdrop of the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state in 1991.

He said the developments are in infrastructure, social service delivery, human capital development, enterprenureship, science and technology, and peace and security of lives and property among others.

“The strides may not have reached our general expectation due to some challenges, but we all know for sure that the state has gone beyond where it was some few years ago,” he explained.

While congratulating the government and the people on the occasion, the Onunekwuru Oha noted that the period should be for sober reflection rather than finger pointing and apportioning of blames.

The former Senator representing the district from 2015 to 2019 stressed that for the state to move ahead, all hands must be on deck “irrespective our political or any other differences you may think of.”

Ohuabunwa, who was the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Causus in the House of Representaive from 1999-2007 said on his part he has been using every position he found himself to add value to the state.

He commended the present administration in the state for embarking on several policies, programmes, and projects that have had direct impact on the people despite its challenges which includes resources.

According to him, “For me, so far, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has done well considering the level of distractions he has been having especially the legal tussles over his victories by the oppositon.”