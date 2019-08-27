3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos

At least three people were on Tuesday confirmed dead and many others injured when a fully loaded Dangote truck rammed into a high capacity BRT bus in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the truck reportedly skidded off the main express and then collided with the bus on the BRT corridor at Ogolonto area of Ikorodu.

Commenting on the tragic occurrence, the Managing Director of Primero Transport Services Ltd Mr. Fola Tinubu, the owner of the bus said, ‘’It pains me to inform the public about the accident that occurred this morning at Majidun.

‘’ A Dangote truck jumped from the regular lane on to the BRT lane and hit our bus head on. There was nothing our driver could do to prevent the accident. Unfortunately we lost two of our staff and one passenger in the accident.

‘’ We are working with the authorities to apprehend the truck drivers. Right now our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased and we are praying for full recovery for the injured. All our vehicles are fully insured and our passengers are also insured but that will not bring back the dead. I pray for God to grant the deceased soul eternal rest and we will continue to investigate the accident.’’

Official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) also said those injured had been taken to the hospital adding that the two vehicles have been removed from the expressway.

However, the accident caused a long stretch of gridlock outward Ikorodu.

“Traffic backlog has extended to Oja bus stop for those coming from Ikorodu. The backlog is at Asolo for those going into Ikorodu,” LASTMA said.