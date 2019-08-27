Amaechi, Abe Differ On Fresh APC Congress In Rivers

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and former senator for Rivers South-East, Magnus Ngei Abe have disagreed over the possibility of conducting fresh congress for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Recall that Amaechi had announced to his supporters during a reception that followed his inauguration as a second term minister in Abuja that they (supporters) should begin to prepare themselves for congress as part of rebuilding and repositioning the party in Rivers State.

While the former Senator insisted that Amaechi’s directive to APC members in the state to prepare for fresh congress was unacceptable, the minister said the Ogoni-born politician is afraid of congress.

Abe, while addressing some of his supporters in Port Harcourt, had noted that Amaechi, rather than concentrate on achieving the needed contribution to national development is creating another avenue for tension and crisis in the political structure of the party as well as demonstrating same unruly behaviour that brought the party in Rivers state to a fiasco.

He urged the minister to demonstrate his sincerity of rebuilding the party by admitting his faults and respect the interest, rights and feelings of all members of the party, adding that the selfish interest of the minister led the party to its present position in the state.

Abe said: “Look at our party in Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi on assumption of office as minister of Transportation, the first thing he did was to announce that congress will hold in Rivers state and I asked myself, this was the same kind of behaviour that led the party to where it is.

But, in a swift response, the minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, queried why Abe has started showing early signs of apprehension for the forthcoming congress of the APC in Rivers state.

The minister expressed surprise that Abe would resort to unguarded language to express his indisposition and fear for congresses even when he (Amaechi) did not give date and time of congresses to his supporters.

He said: “I addressed my supporters to go home and prepare for congresses, I didn’t give them any date and time, and those are the responsibility of the national secretariat”.

“Senator Magnus Abe has no reason to be afraid of congress; he should tell his supporters to also prepare for congresses of the party in the state since he says he is very popular. A popular politician should be very happy anytime a congress is on the table.”