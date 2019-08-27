Amaechi’s Reappointment As Minister, Divine Arrangement – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the reappointment of former Rivers State Governor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, into the office of the Minister of Transportation as a divine arrangement.

He also described the reappointment as as a sign of seriousness of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, to revolutionise the nation’s transportation sector.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said Amaechi’s reappointment became a divine arrangement, considering the fierce opposition mounted by a group of people who have constituted themselves into an opposition.

He said: “These conscienceless mortals vowed to pull down a man adjudged to be the best performing cabinet member in the first term of President Mohammadu Buhari. Amaechi’s reappointment puts to shame all professional naysayers and smear campaigners who do not mean well for the country.

“It would have been a disaster of huge proportion, resulting to a cosmic disaster and celebration in the satanic realm if Amaechi was not reappointed, considering his divine double anointing spirit.

“This is a man who was a two time Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, two time Chairman, Conference of Speakers, two time Governor of Rivers State, two time Chairman of Governors Forum, two time Director General of President Buhari’s Campaign Organisation.

“His not being reappointed as a two term Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would have rubbished this divine set up in the life of this enigma, whose true mission in Nigeria is yet to be unveiled.”

Eze noted that Amaechi, who is the leader of the APC in the South-South geopolitical zone of the country had severally been adjudged as the shining star of the Buhari administration, adding that his reappointment had underscored the trust and closeness between him and the President, considering the level of opposition raised against him.

The APC chieftain, who praised and commended Buhari immensely for his firm belief, trust and confidence in Amaechi, expressed optimism that the Transportation Minister is poised to provide exemplary leadership, especially in fast-tracking infrastructural transformation that will yield economic fillip, given his versatility, wealth of experience and leadership prowess.

He said: “To achieve his vision, mission and to demonstrate his seriousness in this dispensation Amaechi apart from offering free transportation to the staff under his Ministry moved to site few hours of his reappointment by monitoring the construction of Lagos – Ibadan Rail line and other projects under his Ministry.

“He even went further by exposing to Nigerians his email in which they can use to express and dictate how the Ministry can be ran to give Nigeria and Nigerians the desired visionary transportation system they want.”