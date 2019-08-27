WORLD
Bangladeshi Court Removes ‘Virgin’ From Muslim Marriage Certificates
A High Court on Tuesday removed the word ‘virgin’ from Muslim marriage registration forms in Bangladesh, lawyers said, in a win for women’s rights campaigners.
At present a Muslim woman in Bangladesh is required to declare on marriage documents whether she is a virgin, divorced or widowed.
The rights groups successfully argued that the law – which dates to 1961, when Bangladesh was part of Pakistan – is discriminatory and a violation of privacy.
The word virgin will be now replaced with “unmarried” on the documents, according to the ruling, issued on Sunday.
For a woman, being a “virgin or not is absolutely her personal matter,” Ayesha Akhter, one of the lawyers, who argued in favour of the petitioners, said.
Akhter pointed out that there was no similar requirement for men and that husbands are legally allowed to take more than one wife.
The order is to go into effect after the official publication of the full verdict, which is expected soon.
MOST READ
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
Ekiti Moves To Tackle Flooding, Natural Disasters
Osun@ 28: Oyetola Assures Of Better State
Christian Body Calls For Mass Participation In Anti-Corruption War
Police Arrest Man Who Killed Landlord’s Wife In Ekiti
ICPC To Commence Nigeria Corruption Index
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: Secondus Cautions PDP Aspirants Against Resort To Blackmail
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
APC Disqualifies Ex-Naval Chief, 11 Others
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Kebbi Housewife Kills HusbandTo Remarry Ex-Spouse
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Rivers Govt Didn’t Demolish Any Mosque –Wike
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
I Am Ready To Defend Judiciary With My Life, Says CJN
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Loan Defaulters To Lose All Bank Deposits
- OPINION21 hours ago
Heman: Exit Of A Legal Icon
- OPINION21 hours ago
UNICAL: Setting The Pace In Academics
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Bello Not Providing Good Leadership – Abu Ibro