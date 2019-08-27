Bangladeshi Court Removes ‘Virgin’ From Muslim Marriage Certificates

A High Court on Tuesday removed the word ‘virgin’ from Muslim marriage registration forms in Bangladesh, lawyers said, in a win for women’s rights campaigners.

At present a Muslim woman in Bangladesh is required to declare on marriage documents whether she is a virgin, divorced or widowed.

The rights groups successfully argued that the law – which dates to 1961, when Bangladesh was part of Pakistan – is discriminatory and a violation of privacy.

The word virgin will be now replaced with “unmarried” on the documents, according to the ruling, issued on Sunday.

For a woman, being a “virgin or not is absolutely her personal matter,” Ayesha Akhter, one of the lawyers, who argued in favour of the petitioners, said.

Akhter pointed out that there was no similar requirement for men and that husbands are legally allowed to take more than one wife.

The order is to go into effect after the official publication of the full verdict, which is expected soon.