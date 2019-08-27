Bayelsa: APC Disqualify Ex-Cross Rivers REC, Clear Aganaba, Lokpobiri, Others

The Gubernatorial Primary Election Screening Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has disqualified the former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Cross Rivers State, Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland over allegation of not being a card carrying member for up to one calendar year.

Those cleared for the August 29th Governorship primaries of the Party are Engr. Preys Aganaba, Prince Ebitimi Angbare, Ms. Diseye Poweigha, Mr. Lyon David, Professor Ongoebi Etebu and Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

The Screening Committee headed by the Chairman, Rt. Hon. Isa Song and Secetary, Barr. Clement Chinaka, in its addressed to the National Secretary of APC and and available to newsmen via email, stated that only Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland was not cleared after a thorough exercise in Yenagoa last Saturday.

In the report, which was signed by all seven members of the screening committee, the screening committee conducted its exercise in line with guidelines and code of conduct emphasised at ensuring that ‘aspirants must have been a card carrying members of the party up to one calendar year, aspirants original credentials are sights d and aspirants with multiple declarations of age must harmonise same to avoid untoward situation.’

The report stated that the modalities adopted for the screening was the balloting of numbers 1 to 7 which was picked by each aspirant to determine the order for which they were called to appear before the committee,’ each aspirant was asked questions relating to qualifications and conduct in line with both party constitution and election guidelines to contest for the Governorship Primary election under the platform of the APC.’

‘And also asked them to produce evidence of membership of the party,voters card and payment of the prescribed fees as well as the original copy of their credentials for sighting. The screening committee was empowered to screen aspirants for the governorship election for Bayelsa’

‘Therefore Dr. Briyai Frank land was not cleared and disqualifies on the ground of Section 3 paragraph ‘L’ of the guideline for nomination of candidates.’

‘On the premises of the aforesaid report, we want to observe that the prevalent did most rated commitment of the leadership of our party to reinvigorate the culture of integrity and party discipline be encouraged. That the core value of our party ,which is premised on leadership responsibility and discipline be vigorously enthroned in our leadership recruitment process.’

‘That the aspirants, whose names are above stated, appeared for screening and were attended accordingly. ‘