Bayelsa Guber Poll: INEC To Destribute 49,819 PVCs
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will distribute 49,819 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Bayelsa so as not to disfranchise some people during the Nov. 16 gubernatorial poll.
Mr Monday Udoh, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa, said this in Yenagoa on Tuesday, during an election stakeholders forum on modalities for collection of PVCs, organised by the commission.
Udoh, represented by Mr Boco Ekong, INEC’s Executive Secretary in the state, said the distribution would commence across the eight local government areas of the state on Sept. 2.
According to him, the distribution is expected to take place at the Registration Areas (RAs) level from Sept. 2 to Sept. 31.
Giving a breakdown of the numbers of PVCs to be distributed in every local government area, he said 4,452 were for Brass, while 4,707 were for Ekeremor and 2,718 for Kolokuma/Opokuma.
“In Nembe, we have 8,206 cards; Ogbia, 1,682; Sagbama, 5,091; Southern-Ijaw, 765; and Yenagoa Local Government Area, 21,601 cards.
“Our staff have been directed to start on Sept. 2 by moving from RA to RA, Monday through Friday.
“I therefore urged all eligible persons, who have yet to collect their PVCs, to use the opportunity to collect them,” the REC said.
Mr Eneyi Zidougha, Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), commended the scheduled PVCs distribution.
Zidougha stressed the need for stakeholders to support INEC to enable it to achieve a hitch-free and fair election in the people. (NAN)
