Bello Not Providing Good Leadership – Abu Ibro

Abubakar Ibrahim is a PDP governorship aspirant in the forthcoming November 16 election in Kogi State. In this interview with MARY AMODU, the son of a former governor of the state bears his mind on why he is in the race.

Why do you think you are qualified to be the next governor of Kogi State?

Apart from meeting up all constitutional requirements which is the basis for running for any position, I have the capability to lead a state like Kogi especially in its most difficult time considering her 28 years of history.

Unity, as you know is conditioned for its civil polity that can spur economic development and development for the state. As a detribalised Nigerian, I have the right to aspire to leadership position, I have the ability to heal and unite a thoroughly broken and fragmented and disunited Kogi State.

Outside that, as an experienced businessman with appreciable knowledge of the workings of the government especially in a country like ours, I think I have the ability to rule over the prosperity, in peace and security of our people particularly in Kogi State and my experience in business management including the requisite administrative skills, I think I should be able to run Kogi with prudent management of resources.

Does it not amount to moral burden for you as a son of a former governor to contest this election?

I don’t consider it a moral burden. I have never stopped anyone from contesting, I am just exercising my constitutional right as a citizen of the federal republic of Nigeria.

My father was only a governor and while he was a governor, I was not in the picture, he was an elected governor and if we go by that, this would have been a moral burden if he was a serving governor but he is a former governor.

Is it now a crime being the son of a former governor and I don’t have any moral right to exercise my constitutional franchise?

It is worthy to note that no one chooses the family to be born into and it is not as if he is an incumbent governor, where they would have say I am using the state machinery but he is a former governor, he has been out of office more than eight years ago.

I think I have level playground like every other Kogites that wants to contest. If he has been out of office for more than eight years, where is the moral justification that I as a Kogites cannot run or stand for an election.

Even in developed countries like United States of America there are political families. When George Bush senior was the president, George Bush Junior was governor and George Bush third was a Senator. After George Bush senior finished his tenure as the forty second president of the United States and then came Bill Clinton and George Bush Junior took over as the forty fourth president of the United States, George Bush the third became governor of Texas.

This happened in a nation as advanced as United States of America and nobody sees it as anything. The question I have always asked is why Kogi?

Are you banking on your father’s influence to win PDP governorship ticket?

My younger brother was in the House of Representatives, he contested and lost. The House of Reps is about three local government, if my brother lost at that level and then, my father was the incumbent governor, do you think he couldn’t have influenced his winning under the same party?

It was free and fair, if my father could not influence that, why would he want to influence the governorship? I am campaigning like every other normal person, meeting delegates of my party and i look forward to the primary like every other aspirants, so tell me where does the influence comes in?

Do you have a political roadmap on what you are going to do differently?

You don’t go into politics without a roadmap and these are the things I will like to keep close to my chest because these are my own strategies but over the cause of several interviews, I have been able to explain some basic simple common sense ideas out of which i intend to develop small end medium scale industries. Those are the lifeline for most States which are not being properly harnessed.

Another place that is not properly harnessed is the Agricultural sector where I come from. Take for instance, cash crop like Cashew which is a major cash crop, as at last year, seventy percent of export on cashew was from Kogi State and what usually happens is that the middle men comes to Kogi State and buy what is available and do away with it. One thing government hasn’t taken into consideration is the other value added effects just in cash crop alone which include the washing of the cashew, sorting of the cashew and bringing investors to setup plants to process the cashew to its final stage.

In each of these stages, you will find out that for every value added requires labour. Just washing the acidity of the nuts alone increases the price of the cashew. It might interest you to know that, washing, sorting is even done in Ghana as we speak, that is employment for the Ghanaians, why not for the Kogites because those nuts are being done here and taken there for processing. Part of the things I will want to bring is to encourage investors to come and invest in the state.

This is how we will go about it. Every investor looks forward for a tax holiday, tax incentives. Those are some of the things that attract investors to a state. You will tell the investors, come in and invest we will give you tax holidays, we will give you tax break but setup an extra scheme where you will tell the investors if you want to enjoy these benefits I will need you to employ our youths and by employing our youths you get this tax incentives. By this you’ve already added value to the youths they are going to employ, which wouldn’t still stop you from generating IGR.

The IGR will be generated, literally you’ve killed three birds with one stone, one the investor is happy he is coming in at a lower tax refund, our teeming youths are happy because employment has been created for them, thirdly, the state still generates revenue. By this, you have a tripartite wind, everybody is happy.

This is just on cashew, we have palm oil, sesame seeds, cassava, rice, sugarcane to mention but a few and that is just in the agricultural sector. If you can replicate what I have said so far on other crops and do the same in tourism sector, and mineral resources, employment will be taken care of and everybody will be happy. I am not saying is going to be an overnight things, but then once you have a focus, in no time you will be amazed at the number of employed youths we would have taken off the street.

What do you think Kogi people lack and how do you intend to tackle it when you get to power?

Kogites in general lacks the basic comfort of life such as good education, healthcare, better infrastructure which might not be super but basic necessities.

I intend to achieve some of these things through public private partnership. If the government intends to encourage public private partnership, encourage vocational training centres because we have teeming youths, invest more in technology because that is the way to go in this 21st century, encourage small and medium enterprises because you cannot start from the big industries when you can actually build the small and medium scale industries.

We intend to achieve those through public private partnership by making one ‘stop shop’ like what we have in Abuja; Investment Promotion Council whereby you bring everybody under one roof so that when you are encouraging public private partnership, they go there, get all the approval, in no time they take care of infrastructure, health care and recreational centres.

You setup a scheme like the Obama care in the USA whereby people pay stipends and at the end of the month they enjoy quality healthcare. There are tones of ideas but these are some of the few things out of our plans we intend to implement in the state to give the state a better drive and tackle problems in the state.

The nation is currently facing acute economic challenges, how do you intend to make your state solvent to avoid over dependence on Abuja allocation ?

Before the coming of oil in Nigeria, our most stable source of revenue was agriculture. Kogi has vast agricultural land, we have strong men and women, we have the potentials to make Kogi an agrarian State but not only that we have the potentials of making Kogi a hub between the North and the South ,added to what unsaid before that most of the development will be achieved through public private partnership and tax incentives to investors and that is most of the things most investors want to hear where they don’t have to cut their throats paying taxes.

You bring in those to invest and make the environment conducive for them. You encourage a drive in agricultural and technology. We bring in youths and teach them on how to fix phones, how to put up apps which are currently the latest trend in 21st century not only in the communication industry but technology in general vis-a-vis farming and with vast amounts of mineral resources in Kogi State, and bring all those things together.

With this the small and medium scale will be taken care of because now you have things to do not only in the technology but farming. You’ve brought about a PPP where the bigger industry can take care of the infrastructures, education, and can work on health. Putting all these together, it will come to a point that there is no need of putting so much emphasis on what you get from the federal government because what you have done to them is giving them a sense of responsibility. This is what grows economy and that is what we are hoping to do.