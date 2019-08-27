CCNN’s H1 Results Signposts Growth Outlook

Shareholders of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) Plc have said that the company’s first-half results is a signpost of the growth outlook for the Sokoto-based cement company.

By the first-half period ended June 30, 2019, CCNN had already surpassed its much-acclaimed full-year performance in 2018. With 166 per cent growth in sales and 180 per cent jump in net profit, CCNN delivered impressive growths across all key performance indices during the six-month period.The report, released at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), indicated that total turnover rose by 166.14 per cent to N32.15 billion in first half 2019 as against N12.08 billion in comparable period of 2018. Gross profit jumped by 163.07 per cent from N5.47 billion to N14.39 billion. Profit before tax leapt by 165.3 per cent from N3.66 billion to N9.71 billion. Profit after tax grew by 180 per cent from N2.60 billion in first half 2018 to N7.28 billion in first half 2019. Gross profit margin stood at 44.76 per cent. Pre-tax profit margin was almost at one-third at 30.21 per cent while net profit margin improved to 22.64 per cent.

The cement company’s balance sheet also showed reduction in financial leverage and increase in working capital, putting the company in a better position for long-term growth. Total assets rose to N356.75 billion by June 2019 from N347.75 billion recorded for the year ended December 31, 2018. Total equity also grew from N333.49 billion in December 2018 to N340.77 billion by June 2019. Current assets had risen from N17.28 billion to N23.13 billion while non-current assets had increased from N330.46 billion to N333.6 billion.

Most shareholders said the first-half 2019 results confirmed their expectations that the recent business combination and ongoing strategic initiatives would sustain impressive growths in the years ahead. At the annual general meeting for the year ended December 31, 2018, CCNN had laid out its performance for the review of the shareholders, who profusely commended the company for improved performance during the year. The audited report had shown that turnover rose to N31.7 billion in 2018 as against N19.58 billion in 2017. Sales growth was due largely to increased domestic sales and exports. CCNN produced 0.76 million metric tonnes of cement and sold over 0.74 million metric tonnes, an increase of about 59 per cent. Sale of cement in Nigeria had risen by 49 per cent to N28.9 billion while exports jumped from N0.2 billion in 2017 to N2.9 billion in 2018. Earnings before interest and taxes rose by 86 per cent to N7.9 billion profit before tax increased by 81 per cent to N7.6 billion. Profit after tax rose to N5.86 billion in 2018 as against N2.91 billion in 2017. Amidst applause, shareholders approved increase in total dividend payout for the 2018 business year by 235 per cent to N5.26 billion.

With the company ahead of its 2018’s full-year curve by mid 2019, shareholders appear effusive in their expectations. CCNN had in December 2018 strengthened its competitiveness and laid out new strategic growth plan with its business combination with Kalambaina Cement Company, a larger and newer Sokoto-based cement company. With CCNN’s pre-merger 500,000 metric tonnes per annum capacity and Kalambaina Cement Company-‘s 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum capacity, the emergent CCNN boasts of 2.0 million metric tonnes capacity, strengthening CCNN’s dominance as North-West Nigeria’s largest cement company and giving the company the volume for aggressive expansion in Nigeria and beyond. Kalambaina Cement plant uses primary fuels such as coal, heavy oils and AGO and it is expected to help solve the power problem with limited downtime and further opportunities for growth and expansion. These competitive advantages are visible in the emerging results.

The business combination not only made CCNN a stronger competition in the cement market, it pivoted its ranking at the Nigerian stock market, scaling up to become Nigeria’s 12th largest quoted company.

President, Association for the Advancement of Rights of Nigerian Shareholders (AARNS), Dr Faruk Umar, said the half-year results showed the benefits of increased capacity and synergies from the business combination and the traditional strengths of CCNN.

“The results are very encouraging. The multi-billion Naira investment by BUA Group in the operations of the company was a strategic decision that will continue to improve the fortunes of the company. In addition, the company has an excellent corporate governance culture including continuous training of staff and directors, which is part of the requirements by capital market regulators. The fact that the Board Chairman has a long-standing experience in the cement industry has an added advantage in the results investors are seeing,” Umar said.

President, Ibadan Zone Shareholders Association (IBZA), Mr Eric Akinduro, said the first-half results have justified the confidence of shareholders, who had approved the business combination.

“This is one of the best results declared so far. What is responsible for this is the expansion exercise embarked upon by the company with recent merger with Kalambaina. This was what we saw as shareholders when the proposal to support the company came then and all shareholders of supported the company. In business, innovations and utilised opportunities will distinguish the leaders from followers. We have started seeing the impact of the expansion and more of this good result is coming, which will translate to high returns on our investment,” Akinduro, whose association includes shareholders across the South-West States.

He noted that the expansion has opened more export windows to the company as the company now has more access to markets within the neighbouring countries due to proximity and good road network.

He pointed out the company had also entered into agreement with a Finnish company to construct 48 megawatt power plant in its Sokoto plant.

“There are better days ahead for the company by the time this expansion process is completed. If you noticed, the share price before the release of half-year results was N11.60, today it is N14.90, this is to show the confidence of investors in future of the company,” Akinduro said.

National Coordinator, Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mrs. Bisi Bakare,said “She was elated by the half-year results, describing them as good omen of what to come by the end of the year.

“I just hope the growth trend will continue for the next two quarters. If this happened, that means all the stakeholders will benefit bountifully from the results, that is good returns on our investment in terms of dividend and share price. So far, the result is very encouraging.”

Publicity Secretary, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Mr Moses Igbrude, said CCNN has the prospects to grow its earnings as it has all it takes to achieve sustained growth in terms of assets, natural resources, human capacity as well as huge market share cutting across Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Igbrude said, “I think the company has a lot to offer if it continues as it is going. The half-year is encouraging and I sincerely pray that the next half should surpass this one.”

Shareholders’ activist and founding member of Nigeria Shareholders Solidarity Association (NSSA), Alhaji Gbadebo Olatokunbo, said the results were not unexpected given the proactive management of the company by the Rabiu-led board and Binji-led management.

“CCNN under the new management and board couldn’t do otherwise. Because they are proactive and adhere to policies and ethics, the current results are expected from such a company,” Olatokunbo said.

President, Constance Shareholders’ Association, Mr. Shehu Mikail, commended the board and management for being proactive in their approach to the Nigerian cement industry.

He noted that besides the strong growths across all indices, the depth and clarity of the report showed high level of transparency and accountability in reporting the company’s business activities, which are as important to investors as the actual growth in figures.

“Moreover, the recent merger of the company with Kalambaina also increased the production of the company, which makes the company to have more prospects in the cement production industry. The company is also taking the advantage in export market; that is now increasing the revenue of the company,” Mikail said.

Chairman, CCNN, Abdulsamad Rabiu, believed the opportunities within CCNN’s key markets and its export potential are almost endless citing the company’s location and its new capacity.

According to him, situated just about 100km from Niger Republic and as the nearest cement plant to key markets in Northern Nigeria, the enlarged CCNN is now poised to compete effectively and serve those markets better at a lower cost with more energy efficiency through our use of coal.

Rabiu also hinted of plan to increase the company’s production capacity, while pointing out that the merger has led to introduction of new technology, reduction in operational costs and increase in the number of transport fleet.

“The company recorded its highest domestic exports sale during the year (2018). This was facilitated by the additional output from the enlarged entity. In 2019, we hope to have the full combined capacity of the two entities. With the new capacity, CCNN is now the dominant player in its home market of North West Africa,” Rabiu said.

He added that CCNN is taking advantage of its proximity to the neighbouring West African borders, which has opened a new window for the export operations and revenue generation in foreign exchange.

Managing director, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) Plc, Engineer Yusuf Binji said the company will sustain its positive growth trajectory as it is now in better and more competitive position to drive growth in its home market and exports.

He said the more benefits of the 2018 business combination and ongoing strategic initiatives will become more pronounced in the period ahead as the company continues to growth with economies of scale, enhanced operations and administrative efficiencies.

With improved fundamentals and share price appreciation, CCNN is well-positioned to surpass shareholders’ expectations.