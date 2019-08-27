Christian Body Calls For Mass Participation In Anti-Corruption War

A Christian social organization, Priest, Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJI) charged Nigerians especially Christians to be in the forefront of the federal government anti-corruption war, stressing that everyone will have to be involved in the exercise to bring about the restoration of the societal values and development.

The association noted that for the much needed transformation in the country to be achieved all stakeholders must play their individual role not leaving everything at the hands of those that governs.

The assistant general overseer of Palace of Priest Assembly, Dr Ejiro Otive Igbizor stated this at a forum tagged, “Accountability for Christians in government,” held in Abuja.

Dr Ejiro said Christians in government have dual roles play as citizens and as part of government institutions who should hold other government institutions accountable.

“There is no Christian that have no value, so the corruption is a vicious fighter, it always fight back.

“The changes we need to bring about transformation is not only in the hands of those who governing us but in the hands of the masses.”

In his opening remarks the head of the department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, Prof James Nda Jacob said that character is crucial for any country to experience any positive change.

He noted that corruption can be erased if each and every one held his or herself accountable.

“Accountability is a sure way to erase the effects of corruption in Nigeria,” he added.