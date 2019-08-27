NEWS
Christian Body Calls For Mass Participation In Anti-Corruption War
A Christian social organization, Priest, Peace and Justice Initiative (PPJI) charged Nigerians especially Christians to be in the forefront of the federal government anti-corruption war, stressing that everyone will have to be involved in the exercise to bring about the restoration of the societal values and development.
The association noted that for the much needed transformation in the country to be achieved all stakeholders must play their individual role not leaving everything at the hands of those that governs.
The assistant general overseer of Palace of Priest Assembly, Dr Ejiro Otive Igbizor stated this at a forum tagged, “Accountability for Christians in government,” held in Abuja.
Dr Ejiro said Christians in government have dual roles play as citizens and as part of government institutions who should hold other government institutions accountable.
“There is no Christian that have no value, so the corruption is a vicious fighter, it always fight back.
“The changes we need to bring about transformation is not only in the hands of those who governing us but in the hands of the masses.”
In his opening remarks the head of the department of Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja, Prof James Nda Jacob said that character is crucial for any country to experience any positive change.
He noted that corruption can be erased if each and every one held his or herself accountable.
“Accountability is a sure way to erase the effects of corruption in Nigeria,” he added.
MOST READ
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
Ekiti Moves To Tackle Flooding, Natural Disasters
Osun@ 28: Oyetola Assures Of Better State
Christian Body Calls For Mass Participation In Anti-Corruption War
Police Arrest Man Who Killed Landlord’s Wife In Ekiti
ICPC To Commence Nigeria Corruption Index
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: Secondus Cautions PDP Aspirants Against Resort To Blackmail
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kebbi Housewife Kills HusbandTo Remarry Ex-Spouse
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
APC Disqualifies Ex-Naval Chief, 11 Others
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Rivers Govt Didn’t Demolish Any Mosque –Wike
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
I Am Ready To Defend Judiciary With My Life, Says CJN
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Loan Defaulters To Lose All Bank Deposits
- OPINION18 hours ago
Heman: Exit Of A Legal Icon
- OPINION18 hours ago
UNICAL: Setting The Pace In Academics
- FEATURES19 hours ago
Bello Not Providing Good Leadership – Abu Ibro