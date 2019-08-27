NEWS
Court Summons AGF, EFCC Over Planned Seizure Of Yari’s Assets
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to appear before it on Friday over legal issues relating to the assets and properties of former Zamfara State governor, Abdulazeez Yari.
According to the court, the defendants are to give reason why the court should not restrain them from among other actions, freezing the bank accounts and or confiscating his immovable properties anywhere in Nigeria pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
The trial judge, Justice N. Maha made the order after hearing an ex parte application filed and argued by counsel to the ex-governor, Mahmud Magaji, SAN.
The motion exparte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/948/2019, was brought pursuant to section 46(1) and (3) of the 1999 constitution and order 4 rule 3 and 4 of the fundamental rights (enforcement procedure) rules 2009.
Justice Maha equally ordered that the respondents be served with the court processes within 48 hours and adjourned further proceedings to Friday this week.
Respondents in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Yari, in the suit supported by a 17 paragraph affidavit specifically accused the respondents of persecuting him and members of his family over the turn out of political events in Zamfara State.
The affidavit deposed to by one Affis Matanmi, traced the genesis of the case against Yari to the political events within the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress that eventually led to the party losing out the leadership of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party by the judgment of the Supreme Court.
