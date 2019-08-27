Ekiti Moves To Tackle Flooding, Natural Disasters

The Ekiti State Government has said proactive measures are being put in place to protect residents of the state against effects of flood and other natural disasters.

It also assured that the state fire services would be supported in providing emergency and prompt response services, to areas and individuals affected by natural disasters.

The measures, according to the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi include enlightenment of the populace, moral and material support for disaster response agencies, among others.

He stated this on Tuesday, while receiving the Head of Operation, National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Ekiti State, Mr Olusegun Afolayan, in his office in Ado Ekiti the State capital.

Egbeyemi stressed that the state government through State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has embarked on sensitization programmes that would discourage the people from blocking drainages with refuse and sewage that can prevent the free flow of water during this raining season.

The move became necessary following the forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agencies (NIMET) that over 20 states of the federation would be overrun by massive floods in the month of September.

Egbeyemi who commended the efforts of NEMA across the country in bringing succour to natural disaster victims urged the officials to shun nepotism, sectionalism and be fair to all disaster victims irrespective of their tribe, ethnicity, and location.

Egbeyemi promised that the state government would ensure full compliance to NEMA directives and advice that would make the state safe from flood and other imminent natural disasters.

Earlier in his address, Afolayan explained that the essence of his visit to Ekiti State was to seek for the assistance of the State government in creating enabling environment for a functional SEMA, Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) and other stakeholders in the states.

The NEMA Head of operation in the state who commended the state government for cooperating with the agency in responding and tackling of disaster challenges, said the vision of the agency was to build a culture of preparedness, mitigation, response and community resilience to disaster in Nigeria.

While disclosing that the agency recently embarked on repositioning, restructuring and reengineering its activities in tackling disaster challenges, Afolayan noted that concerted efforts and active collaboration were needed between all emergency response services to provide a viable disaster rescue response to the distressed.