Examining Kogi’s Efforts To Ensure LG Budget Implementation

Budget implementation has been a major problem at all levels of government in Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999. In recent times under the administration of President Muhammdu Buhari, great efforts have been put in place in order to address this ugly situation that was common in the previous administrations in Nigeria. This is now yielding result in the APC-led government at the federal, state and local governments.

In this regard the government of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State through the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the leadership of Engr. Abubakar Ohere recently organised a workshop for local government Directors, Treasurers and Budget Heads which was held at Sokammis Global Hotel, Lokoja. The theme of the workshop was “Giving budget implementation topmost attention.”

In a key note address by the Special Adviser for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Ohere, who was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Engr. Dan Victor, he charged the local government officials to adhere to laid down guidelines on yearly budget for local government areas. According to him, it is no longer enough to prepare the yearly budget without implementation to meet the basic needs of rural dwellers, adding that, the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello is interested in dividends of democracy getting to the electorate at the grassroots.

The special adviser also declared that the workshop is aimed at ensuring that hitches are removed from budget implementation and further urged all the participants to make good use of the workshop to ensure full implementation of local government budget.

Pastor Acholoh Anegodoh who is the director of the J.K. Victory Consult, said that the workshop was organised practically to inculcate on top government functionaries the nitty-gritty of budget implementation at grassroots. The workshop was timely as the local governments in Kogi State have suffered from lack of budget implementation by the past administrations of the state.

This has shown that all the steps taken so far by Governor Yahaya Bello since his assumption of office toward a smooth running of local government administration in the state is yielding the desired result.

Giving autonomy to the local government by NFIU does not mean effective running of the local government administration if the technical backup is not put in place by the state government in monitoring the local government administration.

The sincerity displayed by Governor Yahaya Belllo in the last three and a half years in ensuring good service delivery to the people of Kogi State both at the state and the local government levels should be appreciated by every well-meaning resident of the state, as the state has never had it so good compared to the past administrations in the state.

The workshop confirmed the desire of Governor Yahaya Bello through the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to ensure quality services delivery to the grassroots. The governor has remained focused in getting things done in the right way for the benefit of all the people of the state, which has garnered for him the love and support of the good people of the state for his reelection for second term in office.

It is in this light that the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs on Tuesday, August 22, 2019 setup a planning committee for the inauguration of traditional rulers in the state. The Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Ohere set up the 23-Man Committee saddled with the responsibility of putting on modalities for the presentation of staff of office to the newly appointed and upgraded traditional rulers in Kogi State.

Performing the inauguration at the banquet hall of the ministry in Lokoja the state capital, Engr. Ohere stated that the inauguration will take place Tuesday 27, August, 2019 at the Confluence Stadium. The special adviser further named the Ejeh of the Dekina, His Royal Highness, Alahji Usman Obaje the chairman of the committee while the permanent secretary of the ministry, Engr. Dan Victor serves as the secretary of the committee respectively.

Engr. Ohere also charged the committee members to be diligent in the assignment, adding that the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello is interested in the promotion of the welfare of the traditional rulers in the state. Engr. Ohere also disclosed that 21 first class chiefs, 30 second class chiefs, and 81 third class chiefs are soon to be presented with the staff of office by Governor Yahaya Bello.

In his remarks, the chairman of the committee, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Usman Obaje thanked the state government for the opportunity offered to them to serve the state. He assured the state government that his committee would carry out its assignment with all sense of diligence for the successful inauguration of the traditional rulers.

– Bala wrote from Abuja