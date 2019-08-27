Farmers, Traders Protest Customs’ Seizure of Farm Produce Laden Trucks In Ogun

Scores of Nigerian farmers and produce sellers have staged a peaceful demonstration round major streets of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital in protein against the seizure of their wares by operatives of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The protesters, under the aegis of Fruits and Vegetables Growers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (FVGMAN) stormed the Ogun state secretariat of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) around 4: 30 pm yesterday, chanting anti-NCS songs and called on both the state and federal governments to save them from the harassment of the NCS operatives.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, the FVGMAN protesters alleged that Customs’ officials on Sunday afternoon, intercepted eight truck-loads of 2, 000 baskets of tomatoes planted and harvested in Ijeun axis of Yewa North Local Government area of the state.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards reads: “we are farmers and not smugglers”, “we didn’t vote to be tortured”, “Customs wants to kill us” among others.

Speaking with journalists, chairman of the association, Timothy Eweoba explained that the Customs impounded eight vehicles, each carrying 250 baskets of tomatoes, all worth N4 million.

Eweoba further alleged that NCS has started auctioning their wares at the rate of N2, 000 at their headquarters located along the Quarry road in Abeokuta, the state capital at the rate of N200 per basket.

“They said it is a federal government directive that the Customs should impound tomatoes and pepper planted in Nigeria.

“But our goods are not imported at all. They were planted here in Nigeria. Our produce were impounded in Ijoun in Yewa North local government.

“The cost of a basket is N2,000 and eight vehicles, comprising 250 baskets were impounded.

“We want the government to come to our aid. We are not smugglers, these goods are not smuggled rice, they are tomatoes and peppers planted here in Ogun State.” He added

In his own comment, the Secretary of Yewa/Awori Farm Produce Traders and Farmers Association, Mathew Ajibawo explained that the farm is about 60km away from the boarders, stressing that the goods were not contrabands.

“Ijoun is about 60km to the border. All the tomatoes they seized, they searched our vehicles and no single rice or contrabands in our vehicles. We don’t know why they didn’t release them to us.

“We have been to their office and the Customs officer we met at their headquarters said the order is from the above. The government should please come to our aid.”

When contacted about the seizure, the NCS’s National Public Relations Officer, John Attack said the tomatoes carrying trucks were impounded at the borderline.

Attack, who doubles as the spokesperson of the Joint Border Security Exercise further explains that the protesters were free to contact the NCS’ office and prove their case if indeed, the wares were locally produced.

“It is imperative on them to prove that the goods are local goods, it is not a rocket science. This is a joint exercise and it goes beyond the Customs. What we are doing is in the best interest of national security”.