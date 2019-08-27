FG Generates N312bn From VAT In Q2

In the second quarter of 2019, the federal government generated N311.94 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), which showed an improvement over what was realised in the first quarter of the year and the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Data on the sectorial distribution of VAT for Q2 2019 which was released by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday, indicated that VAT income reflected a 7.92 per cent increase compared to N289.04 billion realised in the first quarter of the year and 16.95 per cent increase over the N269.75 billion generated in the second quarter of 2018.

The data also showed that the manufacturing sector generated the highest amount of VAT with N34.43 billion, followed by professional services which generated N29.58 billion. Commercial and trading fetched the government N16.27 billion during the three month period while mining provided the least amount and trailed by pharmaceutical, soaps and toiletries and textile and garment industry with N50.60 million, N250.09 million and N316.91 million respectively.

Of the total amounted generated in Q2 2019, N151.56 billion came from non-import VAT locally while N94.90 billion was generated as non-import VAT for foreign. The balance of N65.48 billion was generated as NCS-import VAT.

And following a notice by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) informing companies with bank accounts currently under a tax lien “freeze” of the need to regularise their tax status within 30 days, the agency says it will go ahead to enforce payment of the company’s tax liabilities from the company directors, managers, secretaries, and other principal officers without further notice since the 30-day window had elapsed.

In 2018, the FIRS began sending letters to Nigerian banks directing them to “freeze” the bank accounts of certain corporate banking customers because of unpaid tax liabilities. However, the FIRS suspended the bank account freeze order in February 2019 for 30 days during which taxpayers with frozen bank accounts were expected to regularise their tax situations.

After the expiration of the 30-day period, the FIRS in March 2019, issued a follow-up notice informing taxpayers of the resumption of the tax lien freeze on bank accounts having unsatisfied tax liabilities.

Commenting on the move, analysts at KPMG said that the FIRS must first demonstrate that each company that is the target of such regulatory action has outstanding taxes to pay in definite amounts validly assessed and that the tax assessments had become final and conclusive against such taxpayer, as provided in the extant legislation.

The powers granted to the FIRS in Section 31 of the FIRSEA, and indeed, any other tax legislation is not absolute and is not to be exercised arbitrarily, they said.

Such powers do not extend to the imposition of freeze order on taxpayers’ bank accounts beyond the amounts of tax proven to be due and payable by that taxpayer.

In Section 49(2) of the FIRS act, the power to convict a company or person or to impose liability on them for tax offences lies on competent courts of jurisdiction and not in the FIRS.

They said: “We hope that the warning in the FIRS public notice will not lead to the derogation of the rights of taxpayers in Nigeria and we urge the FIRS to follow due process in relation to these matters.

“Without prejudice to the foregoing, we join the FIRS in encouraging taxpayers to take responsibility for understanding their obligations to the national treasury from all economic activities being undertaken and to discharge their civic responsibilities in a timely manner as required by tax legislation.

“The task of compliance with tax responsibilities should be discharged on a voluntary basis so that the FIRS should not have to resort to its powers to compel performance. At the same time, we encourage the FIRS to exercise its power of compulsion only as a last resort and in strict compliance with the checks and safeguards provided in the tax legislation,” the experts said.