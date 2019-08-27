NEWS
Flooding: Nigerian Red Cross Calls For Emergency Intervention From Govt
The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has appealed to governments at all levels, corporate organisations, privileged individuals to support the preparedness, response to mitigate and respond to current and future emergencies, especially 2019 floods ravaging Nigeria communities.
Abubakar Kende, NRCS Secretary General in a press conference yesterday in Abuja, also advised that those living on the floodplains should consider relocating to safer places in line with government policies and technical advice from the Nigerian Red Cross and relevant organisations.
According to Kende, the Nigerian Red Cross are soliciting for support from government, military and relevant stakeholders to roll out some of their national assets and expertise, by deploying Bailey bridges that are portable, collapsible, pre-fabricated and truss bridges that will enable affected communities.
“So that populations cut off from their economic activities and those cut off from their social well beings will reunite with their loved ones and get back to their means of lively, in order to prevent food insecurity as most communities affected are agrarian.
“This will definitely impact positively on the communities affected, as tens of bridges and coverts nationwide have already been washed away and cut off by the rampaging flood water.
“Nigerians, corporate organisations are encouraged to support Nigerian Red Cross and relevant agencies in times of emergencies to assist by supporting appeals through financial, material and other in-kind supports through their corporate social responsibility,” he said.
Kende further said that reports getting to them from their branches show that as many as 25 states in Nigeria have been affected by this year’s floods with damaging effects to lives, property, critical infrastructures and means of economic livelihood as at second week of August 2019.
“The NRCS record shows that a total of 270 communities in 108 local government areas have experienced floods with severe effects on 405, 284 people, displacing 199, 297, while 75 people have lost their lives to the floods with 414 people hospitalised and three missing nationwide,” he said.
