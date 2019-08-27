Gokada Relaunches Operations, Eyes $10M Investment Plan

Nigeria’s leading motorbike transport service, Gokada yesterday relaunched upgraded version of its operations with safer bikes and better customer service, just as the firm hinted that they hope to raise about $10m between now and end of the year.

Co-CEO of Gokada, Ayodeji Adewumni who disclosed the strategic plan at a press conference organised to announce the relaunch of their operations in Lagos on Monday, also hinted that, already the company had raised about $5.4m since inception.

Adewunmi who said that the vision of Gokada is to become the operating system for mobility, on-demand services, and financial services, driving social and economic inclusion across Africa said “We have raised about $5.4 million. We are also working on a number of assets financing to be able to deploy more bikes. So I will say between now and the end of the year, we will be at about $10m”.

Reiterating that Gokada’s mission is to make African cities more habitable for all, with safety as the number one priority, Adewunmi added that “Gokada 2.0 is all about our unflinching commitment to our customers.

We believe that it is better to suspend our operations for two weeks so we can retool and revamp for unmatched service delivery and exceptional experience with the Gokada brand for a long time to come.

It will be an incredible time to use the Gokada services as we journey to transform transportation in Nigeria and the rest of Africa. As part of this relaunch we have also made several upgrades to the management team, and I am truly excited about Gokada 2.0”.

Commenting at the event, Founder and Co-CEO of Gokada, Fahim Saleh, said; “Gokada has always prided itself on setting the standard in the market for safety and service.

Hairnets, DOT certified helmets, extensive training – these are all reasons safety on our bikes have been so consistent and how we were able to convince so many to give this new age bike taxi a shot. As we scale, what we have now would be the template for what all our future pilots will follow.

We took the risk to pause for a moment and improve on that template in order to provide our customers with exceptional service at scale.”

On new incentive brought in, Fahim said that they have introduced a new helmet that has been infused with modern communication device in form of Bluetooth to enable safe and timely interface between the company and the riders.

“We have introduced a new helmet, new motorcycles and we have partnered with a Chinese Company (TVS) to bring the motorbikes to them direct from the manufacturers. We needed a bike that is of high quality and consistent.

We chose TVS because we believe it will be on the road for more time. It is of high quality and I have visited their factory and they work with BMW bikes.

They also have innovations experience of over 46 years and it is a high end motorcycle brand. It is safe and has quality”, Fahim said.

Other packages introduced include: drivers’ kits; tiny pack pouch to hold their documents safely; body spray amongst others.

“WE are trying a lot of different things but the biggest is training of bike riders”, Fahim said.”

In his remark, Gokada’s Director of Government Relations, Mr. Kayode Adegbola said “We are excited to continue setting the standard in our industry by exceeding all of the regulatory requirements in Nigeria and partnering with government organizations like the Lagos State Government to help move residents through quicker, more comfortable, safer and responsible means”.

“All newly trained pilots are scheduled to graduate on Monday, August 26, 2019. The service is slated to resume with pilots on the road Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Gokada promises there will be many surprises for customers, including an iPhone X for one lucky passenger”, he said.

With the relaunch which took place in Lagos Monday, the company assured that GPilots are now equipped with new equipment and better trained on safety, GPS navigation, and overall customer service.

Gokada halted its existing pilots and bikes from operating and paused access to its App on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, citing the need to improve its safety standards and skills of their pilots.

Since that time, Gokada has up-skilled existing and newly engaged GPilots in advanced knowledge of defensive driving behaviors for enhanced safety, GPS navigation, and optimized customer service delivery.

In addition to this, the brand has also overhauled its entire motorbike fleet and acquired first-of-its-kind, super-efficient TVS motorbikes and fitted their pilots with Bluetooth enabled helmets allowing for more seamless communication and navigation experience.