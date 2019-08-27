NEWS
Idris, Emir Of Zazzau Reiterates Support For Kaduna Govt
The Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris, has said the emirate would continue to support the Kaduna State Government in its efforts to improve the lives of the citizens.
The monarch made the pledge in Zaria on Tuesday when the Wife of the state governor, Mrs Ummi El-Rufai, visited his palace to appreciate him and the prople of the emirate on the re-election and inauguration of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai for a second term in office.
The royal father also prayed for the success of the present administration, pledging the allegiance and the willingness of his people to continue to support the policies and programmes of the administration.
“If there is any area this government needs us to give our support for the development of the people, just let us know. We are willing and ready to support goverment always, ” he stressed.
Speaking earlier, Mrs El-Rufai said all leaders, both at state and federal levels needed prayers to achieve the set goals designed to improve the lives of the people.
“Malam Nasiru El-Rufai is set to redouble his efforts in carrying out projects meant for the masses but it has to be slow and steady. With consistent prayers and support, goverment will record success in the long run,” she said.
The wife of the governor also commended the emirate for ensuring that peace was sustained before and after the elections.
“We appreciate the youths for being cooperative and calm during the elections, government is drawing up strategies to empower them soon, ” she assured.
She thanked the people of Zaria for re-electing her husband into office, saying that they will not regret doing so.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Zaria Local Government Council, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, said that the governor, being an indigene of Zaria would continue to enjoy the total support of the people of the area.
Mrs El-Rufai also paid an appreciation visit to Makarfi Local Government Area, where its Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Mu’azu, applauded her for making out time to visit them and also thanked her for the gifts she distributed to the people.
Food items distributed during the visits to Zaria and Makarfi Local Government councils by the APC Gida Gida team included , rice, spaghetti, vegetable oil, wrappers and slippers.
