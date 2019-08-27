Insecurity: Equip Nigerian Police For Holistic Investigation, Group FG

A group under the auspices of CLEEN Foundation, has called on on government at levels to revamp the criminal justice system in Nigeria and equip the Nigerian Police for a holistic investigation that will lead to a flawless arrest in the country.

At their Bi-monthly meeting held in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the group also called on stakeholders in the administration of justice, to simplify and make available to all security agencies the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) and Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) with adequate sensitization on the content of the law, in order to guide security agents in their operations

The group, in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the State Coordinator of CLEEN Foundation, Joshua Sebiotimo Esq, called for seminars to be organized for Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring that they are kept abreast of the new innovations in the Law/Act in the country.

CLEEN Foundation with support from MacArthur Foundation is implementing in Ondo State the Project, “Promoting Accountability and Transparency in the Administration of Criminal Justice System in Nigeria.

As part of the project activities, CLEEN Foundation set up a State Working Group to monitor the effective implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) and Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in Ondo State.

The Group consist of stakeholders in the justice sector and meets bi-monthly to deliberate on the effective implementation of Criminal Justice Law cum pitfalls in the said Act/Law, and to explore strategies for collaborating with partners towards the attainment of the ideals of ACJL in Ondo State.

According to the statement, ” At the bi-monthly meeting for the review of the progress of the implementation of ACJL in Ondo State and the challenges embedded in its implementation, which was held at the office of the NBA Chairman of Akure Branch, there was an in house capacity building to wit report from major stakeholders on the implementation of the ACJL 2016 which includes successes of the Law, policy changes if any and recommendations to the obstacles against the full implementation of the Act/Law. From the meeting, the Group observed:

“That human rights are inalienable, indivisible and interdependent. Hence, it should be respected at all times by persons and organizations saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the Law

“That there is a need for sensitization of the public on the existence of the Law/Act through pamphlets, visitations and media advertisements

“That there is a need for continuous capacity building of all security agents, by exposing them to the contents of the ACJA/ACJL respectively

“That the ousted jurisdiction of the Magistrate Courts in some misdemeanor offense which has led to prison congestion should be addressed

“That the period for remand of a suspect under the Law is too lengthy compare to the period under the Act

“The Group called for seminars to be organized for Law Enforcement Agencies in ensuring they are kept abreast of the new innovations in the Law/Act

“The Group proposed to collaborate with the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command on sensitisation of police officers and the general public on the provisions of ACJA/ACJL vis-a-vis the powers of the Police to grant administrative bail in deserving cases, and the sensitisation of the public on the function of bail, which is to ensure that suspects stand trial and not that a case has been compromised as generally believed by some complainants.

“The working group which is coordinated in Ondo State by the State Coordinators of CLEEN FOUNDATION had the following partners in attendance at the meeting; Ondo State Judiciary, Police, FIDA, NYSC, Ministry of Justice, NBA, NGO, Internal Revenue, CLEEN Foundation Data Collectors and the Media.”