Kaduna Residents Express Gratitude To Mrs el-Rufa’i

Following series of thank you tour organised by wife of Kaduna State governor, Hajiya Aisha (Ummi) Garba el-Rufai, residents in Badikko, Unguwar Mu’azu, Makera in Kaduna South Local Government of the state express gratitude over her magnanimity.

The district head of Badikko ward, Alhaji Usman Sani applauded the governor’s wife on her generosity. According to him Ummi el-Rufai fulfilled her campaign promises, when she assured residents that she would come back after victory is assured to celebrate with them.

The district head recalled what he told her when she visited his palace during the campaigns of assured support of Badikko people.

“It is obvious that the residents of Badikko must commend Hajiya Ummi el-Rufai for her resilience by proving that she is a true mother of the society. During the campaigns, she promised to come back after victory to say thank you to the people, and here she is. This is praiseworthy because she did something astonishing by setting this example,” he said.

Alhaji Sani, however informed the governor’s wife that the ward needs support of government in terms of providing educational equipment to schools in the area. According to him, there are about 1885 school children in the area, but lately the schools in the area suffered some set back due to vandalism by hoodlums in the area, he tasked her to get their message across to Governor el-Rufai. Adding that talking to Mrs el-Rufai is relating to the governor without deterrent.

Responding, Hajiya Ummi el-Rufai thanked Badikko residents for the warm reception and assured them of government’s support, saying that Governor el-Rufai is focused on putting people first. According to her, all comments and remarks made are duly noted.

“I want to thank Badikko people for their warm reception, and assured them that the government is making all necessary arrangements to continue its good work in the state. I also wish to say that my husband Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai is ready to double his efforts in the last tenure, with the hope that people can give him the benefit of doubt,” said Mrs. El-Rufai.

She assured the residents that they would not regret electing the APC for another four-year term. Saying that the el-Rufai administration was committed to fulfilling all its campaign promises.

The District Head of Unguwar Mu’azu who along other tribal leaders received Mrs. El-Rufai, applauded the state government for giving people the much-needed attention. He however urged Hajiya Ummi el-Rufai to intercede by informing the governor of their immediate needs.

He pleaded with government to improve and expand the community’s basic infrastructure and provide portable water to enhance their livelihood.

While at Makera, the district head who was represented by the secretary of the council, Alhaji Sa’idu Yero welcomed the governor’s wife’s entourage, saying that Mrs. el-Rufai did well and has set a phase for all politicians to adopt.

According to him, so many people will only make promises and never bother to fulfill them but el-Rufai is fortunate to have a wife like Hajiya Ummi.

Responding, Mrs el-Rufai appreciated the warm support and reception given to her by the people of Makera. She said the visit was in fulfilment of her promise during campaigns, to revisit and thank them if her husband was re-elected into office.

Hajiya Ummi gave all residents in Badikko, Makera and Unguwar Mu’azu of Kaduna South Local Government Area assurance that Governor el-Rufai is drawing out modalities to empower more women across the state by granting them loans to support their businesses.