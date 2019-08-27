COVER STORIES
Kebbi Housewife Kills HusbandTo Remarry Ex-Spouse
A bizarre incident happened in Bagudo local government area of Kebbi State when a housewife killed her new husband so that she could remarry her ex- husband and stay in his house.
The police said the housewife , Auta Dogo Singe conspired with one Garba Hassan and Sahabi Garba at Sabon Gari village, Illo district area of Bagudo to kill her husband, Abdullahi Shaho for her to remarry her former husband.
While briefing journalists at the Police Command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Muhammed Danjuma said the woman”s former husband was one Idris Garba, a resident of Tugar Bature village at Illo district area of the local government.
According to him, the housewife and the two men she conspired with have been arrested. “They will soon appear in court”, the CP said.
In another development , the CP said four suspects were arrested by the police in Kebbi for robbery. The suspects according to him were ,Yahuza Ibrahim of Gotomo village in Argungu, Murtala Abdullahi, Malam Nasiru and Dansilami who were at large forcefully entered the residence of one Adamu Yaro with dangerous weapons at Kalgo area of the state and robbed him of his Haojue motorcycle valued at N253,000 and other valuables.
He said “The command SARS and Puff Adder personnel attached to Kalgo division commenced investigation and subsequently all the suspects were arrested at their hideouts”.
