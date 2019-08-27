Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: Secondus Cautions PDP Aspirants Against Resort To Blackmail

***Warns APC Against Scouting For Votes With Trader-moni

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned aspirants of the party in the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections to desist from engaging in violence or blackmail ahead of the party primaries in September 6, 2019.

Secondus stated this while reacting to allegations by a PDP youth that he was interfering with the process leading to the emergency of the party’s candidate in Bayelsa State.

The party chairman who spoke when receiving the report of a PDP reconciliation committee for Lagos State, headed by Senator Ben Obi, said aspirants should focus on canvassing for votes and not resort to violence and blackmail.

This comes as the party warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to use the trader-moni scheme to scout for votes in the two states heading for election, saying it will amount to a waste of tax payers money.

Secondus said, “Our advise in these two states is for our aspirants to come under the law of our party and the country to exercise their right and not resort to frivolities. It is import that they behave well not by casting aspersions on the party and elders. We as a party will follow the laws.

“We want to advise that between now and September when the primaries will hold aspirants should canvass for vote and through violence or blackmail,” he said.

On the situation of the party in Lagos, Secondus who said the state was winnable, vowed that the national party won’t interfere in the activities of the party in the state.

He promised to abide by the recommendations of the Ben Obi Committee.

“All we want is to win Lagos and we will do everything democratically required to do so. We use this medium to ask our brothers and sister in Lagos to know that there is time for everything this is the season for peace,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Obi who noted that his committee met all the stakeholders in the state, stressed that the party leaders called for none interference in the affairs of the party from the national office. Obi added that the party leaders in Lagos also urged the recall of sacked local government chairmen of the party in the state as well as the conduct of free and fair congress in the state.

Meanwhile, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC would be wasting tax payers money if they use trader-moni to canvass for votes in Kogi and Bayelsa States ahead of the elections.

He also claimed that the forthcoming governorship elections would provide an ample opportunity for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu to redeem its image after the 2019 general elections.

Ologbondiyan who dismissed insinuations of division in the Kogi State chapter of PDP, said the Kogi State governor to start preparing his handover note head of the governorship election in the state.

Ologbondiyan who dismissed the use of federal might during the elections, said “Bayelsa is a traditional home of PDP. As a matter of fact we advise the Kogi State governor to begin to write his transitional note ahead of the election.

“Bayelsa won’t gravitate towards APC after the massive failure they have displayed in governance. We advise APC not to waste Nigeria’s trader moni under the guise of scouting for votes in the states.”

As for the INEC he said, “the INEC chairmans has an ample opportunity to cleanse his image with Bayelsa and Kogi elections. He should conduct a free, fair and credible election in both states that will be acceptable to the majority of Nigerians. Anything short of that will not only diminish the image of the chairman but that institution,” he said.