Labour Ministry Seeks Use Of e-governance To Tackle Poverty, Corruption

Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura has called for a synergy between Federal, State and local Governments, using the vehicle of e-governance in the fight against corruption, poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

The minister who was speaking Tuesday, at summit tagged “Driving National Productivity and Efficiency Through e-Government Strategies” in Abuja, said the federal government has through the use of technology made public services delivery far more effective and efficient.

He therefore urged the public sector to be proactive in developing and deploying emerging technologies that meet today’s needs and anticipate the future.

He said, “You can imagine how it will look like to regulate banks and other businesses with technology-oriented business models id the government is lacking technology repertoire that can deliver monitoring, regulatory and oversight responsibilities.”

Senator Alasoadura said the summit is to showcase the progress made by the Public sector in providing essential and social services to meet the demands and expectations of the citizens while using electronic and digital tools.

“Permit me to commend the National Productivity Centre for collaborating with the leadership and Professional Ethics Consult to make this summit a reality. Such Public Private collaborations are necessary and indeed encouraged by this administration as we collectively forge a better Nigeria. I would also like to charge the participants to extend their deliberations to the roles and responsibilities of the Federal, State and Local Governments in battling ills like insecurity, poverty, and corruption using the vehicle of e-governance.

“This summit will provide a platform for experts, policy makers, practitioners and industry leaders to deepen the analysis of key policy issues around e-Government and provide more concrete policy recommendations and a roadmap/actionable strategies for good governance in our country.

“It is a thing of pride that the Federal Government of Nigeria have been upfront in facilitating this kind of development. Government is now more than ever closer to the people especially those who equally have proficiency in the use of information and communication technology.

“It has created greater room for information sharing, public orientation, engagement and feedbacks however not without a backlash fake news. But there is one bottom-tine, it has made public services delivery for more effective and efficient and thereby pumping out remarkable Public Sector productivity”.

The minister further assured that the Buhari led administration will utilize the recommendations from the summit as it is determined to pull off the digital dividend for all citizens through digital literacy accessibility to all.