NEWS
Labour Ministry Seeks Use Of e-governance To Tackle Poverty, Corruption
Minister of state for Labour and Employment, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura has called for a synergy between Federal, State and local Governments, using the vehicle of e-governance in the fight against corruption, poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.
The minister who was speaking Tuesday, at summit tagged “Driving National Productivity and Efficiency Through e-Government Strategies” in Abuja, said the federal government has through the use of technology made public services delivery far more effective and efficient.
He therefore urged the public sector to be proactive in developing and deploying emerging technologies that meet today’s needs and anticipate the future.
He said, “You can imagine how it will look like to regulate banks and other businesses with technology-oriented business models id the government is lacking technology repertoire that can deliver monitoring, regulatory and oversight responsibilities.”
Senator Alasoadura said the summit is to showcase the progress made by the Public sector in providing essential and social services to meet the demands and expectations of the citizens while using electronic and digital tools.
“Permit me to commend the National Productivity Centre for collaborating with the leadership and Professional Ethics Consult to make this summit a reality. Such Public Private collaborations are necessary and indeed encouraged by this administration as we collectively forge a better Nigeria. I would also like to charge the participants to extend their deliberations to the roles and responsibilities of the Federal, State and Local Governments in battling ills like insecurity, poverty, and corruption using the vehicle of e-governance.
“This summit will provide a platform for experts, policy makers, practitioners and industry leaders to deepen the analysis of key policy issues around e-Government and provide more concrete policy recommendations and a roadmap/actionable strategies for good governance in our country.
“It is a thing of pride that the Federal Government of Nigeria have been upfront in facilitating this kind of development. Government is now more than ever closer to the people especially those who equally have proficiency in the use of information and communication technology.
“It has created greater room for information sharing, public orientation, engagement and feedbacks however not without a backlash fake news. But there is one bottom-tine, it has made public services delivery for more effective and efficient and thereby pumping out remarkable Public Sector productivity”.
The minister further assured that the Buhari led administration will utilize the recommendations from the summit as it is determined to pull off the digital dividend for all citizens through digital literacy accessibility to all.
MOST READ
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
Ekiti Moves To Tackle Flooding, Natural Disasters
Osun@ 28: Oyetola Assures Of Better State
Christian Body Calls For Mass Participation In Anti-Corruption War
Police Arrest Man Who Killed Landlord’s Wife In Ekiti
ICPC To Commence Nigeria Corruption Index
Kogi, Bayelsa Guber: Secondus Cautions PDP Aspirants Against Resort To Blackmail
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Kebbi Housewife Kills HusbandTo Remarry Ex-Spouse
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
APC Disqualifies Ex-Naval Chief, 11 Others
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Rivers Govt Didn’t Demolish Any Mosque –Wike
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
I Am Ready To Defend Judiciary With My Life, Says CJN
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Loan Defaulters To Lose All Bank Deposits
- OPINION18 hours ago
Heman: Exit Of A Legal Icon
- OPINION18 hours ago
UNICAL: Setting The Pace In Academics
- FEATURES18 hours ago
Bello Not Providing Good Leadership – Abu Ibro