NASS Member Resuscitates 35-Yr Old Moribund Hospital In Abia

The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Sam Onuigbo has resuscitated a 35-year old moribund cottage hospital in Obuohia Obi-Ibere, Ikwuano.

At the inauguration of the hospital and energising of an electricity project in Ikwuano council area, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu lauded Onuigbo for attracting both projects, describing him as a quality ambassador of the constituency.

Represented by his Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, he said his administration will continue to add meaning to the lives of the people by delivering on his campaign promises.

Speaking at the occasion, the member said it was at the state of the decay in 2016 when he began the process of rehabilitating the hospital which was built in 1984 as part of his constituency projects.

His words, “I am happy and proud that today, after making enormous personal financial sacrifices, we have completed the rehabilitation and can now put the hospital to full use.”

Onigbo, who is the vice president, (Africa), Globe International, added that beside his contributions to the resuscitation of the hospital, he has also initiated the building of a cottage hospital at Eke Oloko, Ikwuano.

According to the second term member of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, “It only remains the furnishing and equipping of the hospital. We will be inviting you to its commissioning soon.”

He thanked the federal government, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), stakeholders of the community and the state government for the realisation of the electricity project.

Maintaining that the projects are two of the many in pipeline for the community, he added that “By God’s grace, we will continue to do our best to attract developmental projects that address the needs of our people.”

Similarly, the National President, Obuoha Obi-Ibere Development Union, Chief Sam Eke called on the state government to ensure the supply of the required facilities, personnel, and logistics to the hospital for efficient service delivery.

In her speech, the president of the Women’s Wing of the union, Princess Chinyere Onuigbo, said they are resolutely behind Onuigbo for attracting the ongoing Okwe-Obuohia-Nkari Federal Road among others projects in the community.