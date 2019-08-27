NECO Record Improved Pass, Blacklist Three Schools

National Examinations Council NECO has recorded 71.5 percent 5 credits pass and above including English Language and Mathematic while 89.9 percent had 5 credits and above notwithstanding the pass in the two core subjects even as three schools were blacklisted. in this year’s June/July SSCE.

The result according to the Acting Registrar of the Council Alhaji Abubakar Gana recorded an improvement over what was recorded last year in terms of the general level of pass, quality of examinations and ability to check malpractice.

He told a news conference in Minna that 1,163,194 registered for the examination but 1, 151, 016 including 146 blind students sat for examinations of which 984, 252 passed English language with credit and above representing 85.5 percent levels of pass.

In the same vein, Gana disclosed that 954, 399 of the candidates passed Mathematics with credit and above representing 83.03 percent level of pass just as there was .11 percent increase in the general level of pass of the 2019 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations SSCE.

On examination malpractice, the Acting Registrar disclosed that the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2019 was 40,630 representing 3.53, percent as against 20,181 recorded in 2018.

He explained that the reason for the increase in this year’s June/July SSCE was not unconnected with the deployment of the new biometric verification device used during the examinations and made it easier to detect examinations fraud invariably streghtebeing monitoring process of staff and external Monitors.

Consequently, he disclosed further that three schools from Katsina, Kebbi and Oyo states respectively were recommended for de recognition for two years based on their involvement in Mass cheating and whole centre malpractice cases.

Similarly, he said 18 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non-candidates to write answers on chalkboard and other sundry malpractice.