NEWS
Nigerians Deserves To Be Rich – Osinbajo
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, has said every Nigerian, irrespective of background deserves to be rich.
Osibanjo, stated this yesterday in Keffi, the headquarters of Keffi local government area in Nasarawa state, during the assessment visit and distribution ofTrader Moni and Market Moni.
The Vice President, who was accompanied by the Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule and the Minister of state for Science and Technology, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, attended to hundreds of marketers at the old Keffi market to disburse the loan.
Osinbajo, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has given a directive that the Marketmoni/Tradermoni loan programme should be extended to all the states of the country.
According to him, the idea for the extension of the federal government’s Marketmoni/Tradermoni to all the states of the federation is to make sure that the empowerment initiative of the present administration reaches all nooks and crannies of the country.
He however appealed to beneficiaries of the loan programme to ensure that they pay back the loan facility in order to pave the way for other persons to equally benefit from the programme.
“Every Nigerian deserves to be rich. We are going to expand the scheme, so that more people could benefit from the program” Osibanjo said.
In his remark, Governor Sule commended the federal government for taking the loan scheme to Nasarawa State which will, no doubt, contribute to the economic prosperity of the state.
Sule however assured the old Keffi market women of his administration’s readiness to commence construction work on the old Keffi market to better their convenience in their daily business activities.
On her part, Mrs Toyin Adeneji, Executive Director, Bank of Industry and Micro Enterprise, has disclosed that 3000 beneficiaries were enrolled in the past three days in Nasarawa State.
MOST READ
MOST POPULAR
