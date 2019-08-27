Nigerians In Americas Elect New Leaders

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA), the umbrella organisation for all Nigerians residing in North and South America, has elected a new continental board and officers in some country chapters to pilot its affairs in the next two years.

Chairman of the Continental Electoral Committee (CEC), Mr Chuks Eleonu, who announced the new officers in a statement, said the election held online over a two-month period that ended on Sunday night.

U.S.-based Obed Monago retained his position as Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of NIDOA, to be assisted by Mr Darlington George, based in Brazil, as Vice Chairman.

Others are Mr Uche Ebizie (Canada) as General Secretary; Mr Kazeem Bello (USA) as Treasurer; Mr Chris Asuzu (USA), Financial Director, and Mr Zee Nagberi (USA) as Public Relations Director.

In the United States chapter, Mr Isaac Inyang emerged Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mr Odion Ojo as Vice Chairman, and Tokunbo Onabanjo, General Secretary.

Also elected in NIDO USA are Abi Jinadu-Mustapha (Treasurer), Jeffery Derebidoh (Financial Secretary), Bartholomew Shepkong (PRO) and Kizito Ibe (Assistant PRO).

In Brazil, Darlington George was elected President, and Chika Emmanuel emerged the Secretary General, according to the electoral committee chairman.

The statement added that Mr Philip Eto and Uche Ebizie were elected President and Secretary General, respectively, of NIDO Canada.

The new officers would be inaugurated at the Annual General Meeting of NIDOA billed for Sept. 5 to 7 in Houston, Texas, according to the statement.(NAN)

In his acceptance remarks, the BoT chairman, Obed Monago, reaffirmed the commitment of NIDOA to the pursuit of its “inclusive and forward looking mission objectives’’ as outlined in its bylaw.

The objectives are reversal of brain drain to brain gain through the export of human capital to better educate Nigerian youths; fostering knowledge and technology transfer to build a better Nigeria; facilitation of direct foreign investments to grow infrastructure in Nigeria, and provision of assistance to the Nigerian community in the Americas.