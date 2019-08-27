Police Arrest Man Who Killed Landlord’s Wife In Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command on Tuesday said they have arrested one Tunmise Abraham (38) who allegedly killed his Landlord’s wife, Olanrewaju Bukola (39) in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Speaking while parading the suspect to the newsmen at the Police headquarters in Ado Ekiti, the Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Amba Asuquo said, “Operatives of the Command through Intelligence-led operations arrested him.”

Asuquo said that the suspect told the police that he hit the woman with a stick after an altercation with her.

Two young boys, Olupina Dotun (20) and Babalola Olaniyi (18) and other two at large were also arrested for gang raping a 16 year old in Omuo Ekiti in Ekiti East local government area of the state.

“The arrested suspect confessed that a few number of time, the deceased resorted to calling him all sorts of names like stanmerer, mad person which angered him.”

Amba, added that Tunmise was arrested at a church in Akure, Ondo State capital where he had fled and linked up with the family after committing the crime.

“He had immediately called his family and told them why he did not come to their place. He said he had killed somebody in Ado Ekiti.

“We had gathered that his sister is selling chemicals and police detectives had to trick her that they wanted to buy something from her. It was her sister who later led us to where he was”, he said.

The CP said all the suspects will be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

Confessing to the crime, Tunmise who hailed from Ikole Ekiti said the deceased had allegedly provoked him over disagreement on house rent with the husband of the woman, Mr. Raphael Olanrewaju, an indigene of Igogo Ekiti from Moba local government.

He however, denied the accusation that he raped the landlady to death, explaining that he only hit her on the head with a big stick before making efforts to tie her hands to make her weak during a fisticuff.

“I called her that day that I wanted to leave the house after paying N23,000 in June and this will last till next year May for one year house rent and I said that the husband needed to refund part of my money to get another apartment, but the woman said that would never happen.

“We started the argument and the woman now came with a stick and I overpowered her and collected the stick , which I used to hit her on the head and she fell .”

The deceased’s husband, Olanrewaju, said the disagreement he had with the suspect had been resolved when his family paid a sum of N23,000 house rent, comprising the new and backlog of debt he owed.

“He had misunderstanding with my wife but it was settled. I never knew he had the intention to kill her. He killed my wife around 11am when everybody, including me and my three kids had left home.

“It was my little girl who discovered that he was the one who did it. When police came to search his room, we saw a lot of incriminating goods that suggested that he was an armed robber. I never knew I was harbouring an armed robber since he came to my house last year.

“All I want is that the law must take its course”, he said.