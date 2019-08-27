Report Of IPOB Attack On PMB False – Presidency

The presidency has declared that the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has had nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived in Yokohama, Japan, yesterday.

The special adviser, media to the president, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora should disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the president and his team.

Adesina said: “It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realise that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind. President Buhari will make his presence at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.

Don’t allow Kanu, IPOB Launch Terrorism, Forum tells US, UK, others

Citing the recent mode of operations deployed by IPOB abroad, the Concerned Citizens Forum (CCF) has urged the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), and other countries to be wary of the terrorist group.

Two weeks ago, IPOB members attacked the immediate past Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in Germany and threatened to do same to Buhari in Japan.

In a letter by CCF national president, Princess Ajibola and addressed to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, yesterday, the group warned of an impending terrorist movement if not checked in the US and other countries.

The group reminded the countries that IPOB is a terrorist group in Nigeria, with a long history of intolerance, violent protests, disregard for constitutional authorities, and bloodshed.

According to the group, if proactive steps are not taken, IPOB could escalate to another Al-Qaeda terrorist group of some sort, wreaking havoc across the world.

Ajibola, therefore, advised the US, UK and other countries to forthwith outlaw IPOB to ensure the safety of its citizens as well as foreigners, especially Nigerians.

She said: ‘’The attack and the subsequent threats issued by the leader of the terrorist group, Nnamdi Kanu, calls for concern from all critical stakeholders devoted to the entrenchment of peace all over the world.

‘’The ambassador may wish to recall that the nefarious activities of IPOB in Nigeria have led to deaths of innocent people, amongst whom, are women and children. Save for the timely intervention of the Nigerian security agencies, Nigeria would have been engulfed in crisis by IPOB, whose main motive was to cause the disintegration of Nigeria.

‘’The ambassador may also wish to recall that the Nigerian authorities made it clear that the activities of IPOB were with the active support of some terrorist network around the world.

‘’In Nigeria, IPOB has attempted to constitute itself into a parallel government. It has continuously instigated the people against the constituted authorities through hate speeches, organisation of violent protests, attacking security agents, subjecting innocent people to torture and a flagrant disregard for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘’IPOB has been indicted in Nigeria as aligning with foreign forces to cause political unrest in Nigeria. They have infiltrated young boys and girls with their ideology. They have also promised monetary rewards for information on the travel plans of governors and other high ranking government officials to attack them just like they did toSenator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany,’’ Ajibola said.