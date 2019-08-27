‘Return Journey Of Nigerian Pilgrims Enters Day 9’

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCOM) has disclosed that the Airlift of Nigerian pilgrims back into the country is in its ninth day having begun as scheduled, on the 17 August, 2019.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP signed by head, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara said the two participating airlines, namely Max Air and FlyNas have operated a total of 21 flights that conveyed 9, 658 pilgrims back to Nigeria.

Usara said the distribution of the flights so far shows Max Air has conveyed 5,428 pilgrims in 11 trips while FlyNas on its part transported 4,306 pilgrims in 10 flights.

The statement reads in part: ‘’Max Air has conducted flights to Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, plus a special flight to Federal Capital Territory. The special flight conveyed few pilgrims and officials that formed the advance team of officials into the kingdom from the National Medical, Media and Ulama teams as well as some NAHCON staff on essential duties.

‘’Meanwhile, FlyNas has conducted flights to Lagos, Kebbi, Zamfara Sokoto and Osun. It also conveyed some pilgrims from Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Abia and Edo states back to Nigeria.’’

On a sad note, the Commission also mourns the passing away of one of its National Medical Team members, Nurse Aminu Rufa’i from Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State who died in his sleep.

‘’Nurse Aminu was apparently healthy at the time he went to bed. His remains have since been buried according to Islamic rites. The chairman, on behalf of the management and staff of NAHCON, prays Almighty Allah gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss,’’ she added.