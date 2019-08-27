Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

Russian Researchers Discover 5 Islands In Arctic

Published

10 hours ago

on

A Russian naval research team has discovered five islands in the Franz Josef Land archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, state media reported on Tuesday.

The islands vary in size from 900 to 54,500 square metres, Russia’s Northern Fleet said in a statement carried by state news agency, RIA Novosti.

The islands, to the west of Severny Island, were first sighted three years ago during an analysis of satellite photos, the report said.

Russia has been expanding its presence in the Arctic in recent years as rising temperatures have made the waters of the Northern Sea Route navigable for longer periods.

(NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: