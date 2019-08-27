Senator Omo-Agege Empowers Constituents with Cars, Tricycles, Grinding Machines

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has empowered no fewer than 417 members of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress from Delta Central Senatorial District with car and other gifts.

Omo-Agege, while presenting the gifts to the beneficiaries at his Orogun country-home in Ughelli North local area of Delta State, said the gesture was to appreciate party faithful who supported him during the 2019 general elections where he emerged winner.

Represented by Mr. Jimmy Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate noted that he will continue to deliver on his campaign promises and urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the betterment of the country.

He noted that he would continue with the empowerment programme to dedicated party loyalists and people of the senatorial district in phases, urging party members to remain faithful to ideals of the APC for the common good of the ordinary Nigerians.

Omo-Agege further assured that he would work with relevant agencies and the President Buhari to better the lot of the people of Delta Central who overwhelmingly supported his second term ambition during the last general elections.

While urging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the gifts presented to them, he appealed to people of the district to be patient as more empowerment would soon come for those that had not benefited.

The Director-General of Senator Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation, Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, commended the people of Delta Central for supporting the re-election of President Buhari and Senator Omo-Agege during the 2019 general elections.

He assured that the Deputy President of the Senate would not disappoint the people of Delta State and the APC family in the discharge of his duties as the representative of the people.

Among the beneficiaries of the empowerment are the eight local government APC party chairmen from Delta Central and other party members who went home with eight Executive Toyota Corolla, 45 tricycles for party women, 175 for ward chairmen and 189 grinding machines for ward women leaders.