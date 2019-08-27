Stakeholders Move To Bolster Management Of Childhood Killer Diseases

For most children around the world, pneumonia and diarrhoea are rarely life threatening illnesses since they can be prevented and managed easily.

In Nigeria however, the story is a bit different as these illnesses remain the leading causes of deaths in under five (U-5) children.

According to the united Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) Diarrhoea is a leading killer of children, with over 1,300 young children dying each day, or about 480,000 children a year, despite the availability of simple effective treatment.

In Nigeria, about 186,420 children, U-5 years die annually from preventable childhood Pneumonia and Diarrhea.

In an attempt to reverse this alarming statistics, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF in 2013 adopted the use of Amoxicillin Dispersible Tablet and Zinc co-pack Low Osmolarity Oral Rehydration Salt Solution (Zn-LO-ORS) dosage form for the treatment of Pneumonia andDiarrhoea respectively.

The Nigeria government, through support from development partners adopted Amoxicillin-DT and Zn-LO-ORS as FLT for Under-5 Pneumonia and Diarrhoea.

However, implementation of this policy has remained an issue in the country especially at state level.

To this effect, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria-Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health St Scale (PSN-PACFaH@Scale or PSN-PAS) project, recently carried out survey on the knowledge and commitment of key national policy makers on the revised treatment guildlines for the management of childhood killer diseases (pneumonia and diarrhoea).

The report of the survey was validated recently in Abuja, at a stakeholders meeting; comprising of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), NAFDAC, PCN, CSOs and other relevant stakeholders.

This was to ensure that policy makers are aware and committed to the full implementation of the policy documents and the procurement and utilisation of essential drugs: Amoxicilkin Dispersible Tablet and co-pack Zinc-Low Similarity Oral Rehydration Salt (Zn -LO-ORS) recommended as first line drug for childhood pneumonia and diarrhea by the united Nations Committee on Life-Saving Commodities (UNCoLSC).

Stressing the impact of the policy on the lives of Nigerian children, PSN-PAS said full implementation would save the lives of about 196,420 children under five years who die annually from preventable childhood pneumonia and diarrhoea in the country.

Analysing some of the bottlenecks, the new report showed very slow adoption of the guideline by states, implying that the states that have not revised and updated their medicines lists may not be procuring these commodities since they are not in their approved medicine list.

It also revealed low visibility of Amoxicillin-DT and utilisation due to unavailability (some think due to low drive from local manufacturers, and low awareness by private providers); health systems inadequacy at the state levels to train and retrainhealthcare workers to promote use at the facilities.

On availability of the drugs, Damian Agbo from the pharmaceutical services division, food and drug services department, Federal Ministry of Health, said essential medicines are those drugs that satisfy the priority health care needs of the majority of the population.

According to him, these drugs should be available at all times, in adequate amounts and in appropriate dosage forms at all levels of health care delivery system of the country.

He however urged state governments to domesticate these life saving commodities and prioritized the inclusion of the Amoxicillin Dispersible Tablet and Co-Pack Zinc/Low Osmolarity Oral Rehydration Salt.

Also, Dr. Edwin Akpotor, said “For us at PACFAH @scale, we are passionate about these drugs for the treatment of pneumonia and diarrhoea in Nigeria. These are the two new drugs recommended by the World Health Organization for the treatment of childhood pneumonia and diarrhoea and the reason being that pneumonia and diarrhoea contribute a lot to childhood mortality.

“Over the years, we have found out that the compliance level is very low and the implication is that the deaths will continue. Some states in Nigeria still use drugs other than amoxicillin for pneumonia and chloroquine for malaria. This has led to increase in mortality. We want to support the government to use these documents and implement them even at the primary level.”

However, the policy analysis report observed that the dissemination of the policy and guidelines on issue area is not targeted to actual implementers.

It also observed that there is low political will by some states to review and adopt national policies and to implement Under-5 child killer disease management.

Another observation, according to the report is that harmonization of effort among critical stakeholders is low as such the collaborative gap impacts on knowledge and information sharing to improve the current implementation level; funding seems to be mostly donor-dependent, as some strategic efforts wind down when projects close out.

It therefore recommend strengthening of the institutionalisation of the states to adopt the national guideline that stipulates the use of these drugs for Under-5 pneumonia and diarrhoea in the country.

“Government at all levels should increase awareness on child health issues, and adequate dissemination of guidelines on the treatment protocols to service provider and support for the strengthening of the procurement and supply chain.

“Programmes and implementations should focus on antimicrobial usage and stewardship to adopt specific guidelines to ensure consistency in the rational use of this medicine.

“Advocacy on increased and sustained funding for all the MDAs, implementing child health programmes to consolidate on established opportunities. Also, further engagement with government to reduce the collaborative gaps that already exists between the MDAs and other implementers;

“Further assessments should be conducted down to operational levels at the states, community, service delivery points for a broader view of the situation of Under-5 CKD (Pneumonia and Diarrhoea) management in the country,” the report recommended.

According to Pharm. Ijeoma Nwankwo,the programme , “envisages that by end of 2019, every officer at both the national and state level will have a working knowledge of the revised NSTG and EML, procure and distribute AMX DT and co – pack ZN-LO-ORS among other essential primary healthcare comodities encourage it’s prescription”.