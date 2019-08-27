 “Super Camp” Will Create Military Presence Everywhere, Theatre Commader Says

….Hosts Borno Elders

The Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi has explained that the pressing and hot issue at hand, which is the new Army concept of ” Super Camp ” will create military presence everywhere in villages and localities of the troubled areas of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

Major General Adeniyi noted that with the new concept which is just adopted, when implemented , the Army will ensure fast mobilising, quick reaction and longer reach at tactical level , combined with the striking power of the Air Taskforce , to see that the days of Boko Haram moving freely and passing in between static defence location is over.

He made the explanation on Tuesday when Borno Elders Forum led by erstwhile governor of the state, Alhaji Asheik Jarma visited the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole who invited them for a parlay on way best to end Boko Haram menace.

Adeniyi who was delighted with the turnout of the members of the Borno elders forum to the meeting said he called the meeting so that he can know the elders, have their contacts and work closely with them so that his operation in the field will receive their blessings and impetus.

The Theatre Commander said:” Borno Elders Forum has a key role to play if my Command will succeed. I invited you to this meeting, and I am proud and happy and at the same time humbled by your turn out. And I pray to Almighty God that the peace all of us are seeking will not elude us.

“Also sirs, there is a pressing, a hot issue that is at hand. And that is the issue of change of concept by the Nigerian Army. We have adopted the Nigerian Army ” Super Camp ” concept which ensures fast mobilising, quick reaction and longer reach at tactical level, combined with the striking power of the Air Taskforce. We believe the days of Boko Haram moving freely and passing in between static defensive location is over.

“We have just adopted it . It is being fine tuned and when it is fully implemented, there will be no town or village in Borno state that we will not have presence.

“While we delebrate and exchange ideas on the way forward, I want to ask for your support, and that you should exercise a little patience more, because, everything that will turn out excellent has its difficult days.

“Operation Lafiya Dole is opened to your advise, suggestion and observations. And we will do our best to make you see our own point of view too, since we are all stakeholders in bringing peace to not only Borno state, but to Yobe and Adamawa states,” Major General Adeniyi further said.

In his remarks, the leader of the Borno Elders Forum delegation and former governor of Borno state, Alhaji Asheik Jarma said nothing interest the Borno Elders than to see the state return back to the ” Home of peace ” it is known for.

The Elder statesman said:” We are here at express invitation of the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole. My colleagues here all experienced elders.

“We are all in our 80’s and above while others are approaching 80’s. Therefore, nothing is of interest to us other than ” Lafiya “, other than peace. All we want is peace. All we want is peace.

“The only thing we can do is to pray, and we will pray for you day and night. May God help you”, Alhaji Jarma said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Borno Elders Forum meeting with the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole took place a day after a citizen, Zanna Boguma of Borno, Alhaji Hassan Zanna wrote an open letter to president Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) over worsening insecurity in the state.

Boguma had on Monday while explaining the motive behind the open letter he wrote to the president and the NSA faulted the military new concept of ” Super Camp ” noting that such concept which means removing troops from static positions will only leave citizens to the mercy of the terrorists.

The Zanna Boguma of Borno, Hassan Zanna has explained that the worsening resurgence of the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state prompted his open letter to president Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

He said:” In fact, the letter to the president as I have written is borne out of the fact that as Nigerians, we must start to face the truth in whatever that happens around us. We don’t intend to belittle the efforts of our men of the Armed forces. They have been trying their best. We know they had degraded Boko Haram greatly. But unfortunately, of recent, the Boko Haram were resurging again, attacking vulnerable places, attacking even military formations, which also forces some of our military to withdraw.

“Although, they said it is strategic withdrawal, but they have left a vacuum where our people are at the receiving end. And I felt, it is our responsibility as citizens, as guaranteed by the constitution of this country to always speak out. By informing ourselves on the truth of the matter and secondly, commending efforts of the Armed forces because, we must commend them because they have tried their best, they have left their families, their loved ones and are sacrificing for us.

“So what we want now is for the service chiefs to turn their attention to Borno state and understand what is really happening in the state. Our people are suffering. Mr president needs to be told the truth of the matter, so that as he did before, he should send back the service chiefs to Borno, so that they can sit down and take charge of the fight against terrorism.

“Yes, they issued a statement, but unfortunately, the social media went viral. People started talking negatively, because, their statement is not the real situation. Our people are there. From Magumeri, from Monguno, from Gubio, we have our people who are coming in, and we have always been receiving reports as Community leaders of what is happening in the places.

“The recent attacks, even before that of Magumeri and Gubio, is now coming as something else because, the terrorists are already emboldened and boosted. They are determined. So we have a very good relationship with the military, we have a very good relationship with our security agencies.

“What prompted us in now coming out to say some of the facts on ground is to energise our military to give them the determination to come out and do the needful, ” said the Zanna Boguma of Borno.

He noted that what the citizens of Borno expects from the military now is for them to pay more attention to the plight of the people, especially in the northern part of Borno and other areas presently ravaged by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Continuing Boguma said:” They should not always stay back to repel the terrorists. What we expect them to do is to take the offensive down to the terrorists, so that they can send fear to them as the insurgents have been doing to us.

“Now, the whole of the people of Borno are in fear of Boko Haram. Everybody is now having feeling of threat. Therefore, it is the responsibility of our commanders to come out, because that was what happened in Iraq and Syria.

“We have seen how the armed forces there joined forces with the militia to chase away the terrorists. Our civilian Joint Taskforce, the hunters and Vigilante are ready to enter the bushes to smoke out the terrorists with cover from the Army and the Air force.

“Everybody is worried, that is why we feel it is necessary for the military to stand up and face the reality. Also, we appreciated the efforts of ” Super camps, ” but ” Super Camps without military formations on the strategic roads is very daring and dangerous. So we are appealing to president Muhammadu Buhari and the Military hierarchy to turn their attention to this part of the country,” the Boguma of Borno added