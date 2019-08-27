There’s No Vacancy In Lugard House – Okara

Arc. Mumuni Okara is the Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this interview with AHURAKA YUSUF ISAH, he reels out factors he believes would make it possible for the re-election of his principal in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

What gives you the hope that Governor Yahaya Bello would emerge winner in the November 2019 governorship election in Kogi state?

I have not observed any serious opposition worthy of threat to Governor Yahaya Bello’s return to the Lugard House in Lokoja in November this year. What a discerning mind can observe is an apparent opposition. It is not really an opposition so to say. There is nothing on ground threatening Governor Yahaya Bello’s return bid. What I see, with due respect, is more of noise making all over the places in the social media, a sort of makeshift stories in the newsprint, electronic and campaign billboards.

Peradventure, that cannot transform to votes or voter cards. Those with voter cards are in their homes in the state appreciating, campaigning and praying for Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election. If half of the noise are made at the grassroots or by those with voter cards, it would have given me and his other staunch supporters serious concern.

To start with, experiment has been made and we have weighed our electoral strength. We went into electoral examinations in the 2019 general elections and our scores are there in black and white. Come to think of it, outside Prince Abubakar Audu’s son that still says he’s All Progressives Congress (APC) member once awhile, who else among other aspirants can vouch that he or she is APC member in the strict sense of it? None. However, little Prince Mohammed Audu’s allegiance to APC is, he has never worked against our ruling party. But those who called themselves Kogi state governorship aspirants in APC today earlier worked against APC. That includes our present Deputy Governor Simon Achuba.

All along, from day one, people like Jibrin was in the PDP. It was after the election the he took the decision to join the APC. The general campaign during the last elections was that, a vote for the APC was a vote for the return of Governor Yahaya Bello; a vote for President Buhari was a vote for the return of herdsmen and Governor Yahaya Bello. We went, we struggled and the APC presidential candidate won in Kogi, we got 25 out of 25 House of Assembly seats, 7 out of 9 House of Representatives seats, 2 out of 3 senatorial seats; which represented over 92% success without them.

So, there is nothing they are doing that is new. In as much as they want to identify with the APC as their party, that’s fine. I can only appeal to them that they should not attempt to destroy the APC because at the end of the day, it is better for all of us for the APC to win the governorship election on November 16, 2019. They can’t bring the party down just because of the primary election. That shows that all along they had wanted to run down the electoral chances of APC in order for them to return to the PDP they came from.

Back to your question, let it sound loud and clear to all other aspirants, whether in the APC or in opposition parties, that there is no vacancy in Luggard House. The November 16, 2019 Kogi governorship election has already been sealed and delivered with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kogi state. Come to think of it, and according to former Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Clement Westerhoff, one doesn’t change a winning team. Governor Bello’s administration is Kogi state’s winning team against insecurity, unemployment and the downturn of socio-economic, political, infrastructure, educational and healthcare in our Confluence State.

There has been outcry over non-payment of salaries and absence of infrastructural development under Governor Yahaya Bello administration. Don’t you think such talks can work against the APC electoral fortune in the forthcoming governorship election?

Salary, salary, salary! I am sure you listened to recent Radio interview with the immediate past Kogi state Governor Idris Wada, which was followed up with another Television

interview programme. Ex-Governor Wada placed the blame of the challenges of salary payment squarely on the ex-Governor Ibrahim Idris-led administration. And that’s the truth.

However, we thank God, we have paid all outstanding salaries in Kogi state with the aid of the bailout granted the state by the Federal Government recently. If at all we are owing any salary it is that of this August which has not ended. By the grace of God, salary payment will never be an issue in Kogi state any longer under the watch of Governor Yahaya Bello who unarguably has laid granite foundation for industrial growth and development of the state, for road, electricity, healthcare, education, agricultural, security, portable water and social amenities infrastructure in Kogi state.

In a recent Television interview, Honourable Edime Godwin Amade, an APC aspirant from the Eastern senatorial districts of the state, he said he was withdrawing from the race because the only palpable weakness they were hoping to exploit against Governor Yahaya Bello, which was none payment of salaries, has suddenly been turned into strength by the clearance of all outstanding arrears and payment up to the month of July 2019. He said there is absolutely nothing more to hold against him and that he has gone round the 21 local government areas and has seen the faces of happiness of workers and the public. That’s the fact that speaks for itself.

What about the absence of infrastructure?

We have done our best with regards to infrastructural development in the state. I’ve listened to analysis made by some people. The deputy governor’s own even made me laugh. He put some figures together and said an average of N5.8 billion as monthly income earned through the federation account by the state. According to Mr Achuba, while N3.5b comes directly to the state, N2.3b goes to LGAs. We do pay N2.7b to state workers as against N3.1b monthly wages previously. In other words, N2.1b goes to LGAs as monthly salaries.

The deputy governor told the public what we are receiving on monthly basis but failed to disclose how much we are spending to service the debts we inherited from previous governments. He didn’t say how much we are running the state with. And that N700 million is being deducted monthly to service the debts. He failed to tell the public all statutory deductions such as payments to traditional leaders, university and other higher institutions, and so on. He failed to tell that by the time all these deductions were made what was left cannot accommodate salary and wage bill of the state and that explains why we do make percentage salary payments to LGA workers; but now paying full salaries both at state and LGA levels. Of course, by the time we paid all the deductions, what was left is better seen than imagined. It is nothing to write home about.

When we came in, 20 to 30 kidnappings per day were taking place in Kogi state. We met 277 pending cases of kidnapping. Today, due to robust arrangement and new security architecture Governor Yahaya Bello administration put in place, all that has been wiped out. The governor takes charge of the security in the state directly. And that is why people in the state now go home to sleep with their two eyes closed.

In Kogi, you can’t travel 2km without meeting a security checkpoint, all the vegetation/grasses on the two sides of the highways were cleared to pave way for distant view of the roads. Vehicles were bought and 24 hours of military personnel for security surveillance are put on our roads. And that has been the case all over the 21 LGAs which poses enormous financial challenges. There must be security otherwise there would be no meaningful development.

The deputy governor and his co-travelers were just juggling figures and misrepresenting the state of affairs and misinforming the larger society for unguarded and misguided causes and motives.

But the deputy governor’s grievances borders on non-payment of his salaries and allowances or entitlements; and that he was all the while sidelined. Don’t you think his supporters would gang up with opposition against the governor’s second term bid?

What supporters does the deputy governor have which he could not turn to the advantages of the PDP in the 2019 general elections. He allegedly worked for the PDP then and they all lost. His stands has not translated into electoral disadvantage to us, so be it in November this year.

In all this, what saddened my mind on him, though not for him in the real sense of it, but it’s for the good people of Igbaji nation. We have had deputy governor of Igala extraction in the name of Alhaji Sule Iyaji, who didn’t come out publically to vilify his boss; ditto the deputy governors of Ebira structure, namely- Alhaji Usman Abatemi, Mr Patrick Adaba, Mr Philips Salawu, who for whatever differences they had, didn’t come out to wash such dirty linen in the public. That applied to Messrs. Akande and Awoniyi of Okun tribe who were deputy governors and they didn’t come to the public to engage their bosses in open conflicts.

In all purposes and considerations, the likes of myself opposed Mr Achuba’s choice for deputy governorship abinitio, the APC Igala leaders such as the late James Ocholi (SAN) and Mohammed Yakubu of Newswatch Magazine stood against his choice. The governor invited him before those leaders and they told him to his face why they don’t want him. They insisted he is not a good team player and that his antecedents speaks volume. As a LGA vice chairman, he had rough times with his chairman, he spearheaded the impeachment of Prince Audu while in the state Assembly before he was cut to size, he was impeached under Governor Ibrahim Idris as House Assembly speaker, and as chairman of the Kogi state Environmental Sanitation Protection Agency under Governor Idris Wada when he crossed to APC barely two weeks to election. But the Chief of Staff, Mr Onoja insisted on his choice and the governor respectfully approved his choice. Curiously, Mr Onoja is his ardent enemy today.

Prince Audu exclaimed when he heard he was crossing to the APC, saying Achuba again, can we ever trust him? We explained to him then that since we needed to win elections we had to accept whoever come to join us.

Yet, the same Mr Achuba waited barely two months to gubernatorial election before he began to make his public theatrics, claiming that the government under which served for almost 4years is bad. That is the quintessential Mr Achuba for you. The good thing is that the good people of Igbaji have since distanced themselves from him; and that was why they voted massively for all the APC candidates in the 2019 general elections as against Mr Achuba’s wishes and romance with the PDP. Of course, when you remove a pig from muddy water, then bath it, clean it, perfume it and cloth it, the pig returns to the mud after all, so the African proverb.

Q— What should Kogi people expect differently from Governor Yahaya Bello if he wins his re-election bid?

A—They should expect more dividends of democracy. You may perhaps be referring to his agenda for developmental projects or structure and reforms he would wish to embark upon. But before I answer you, let us take a cursory look backward. First and foremost, this is a state PDP held sway in for 13 years. They received monthly allocations of N3b, N4b, N5b, N7b, N8b and even N10b on some good occasions with a wage bill of just N1.2b. For the purpose of this discussion, let us put the earnings at an average of N4b and running cost of N500m which gives N3.5b. Multiply that with Ibro’s 9 years in power and it gives N378b.

The question is where is that money or where are the developmental structure, where are the industries even if they were ‘’pure water’’ industries he built with it? In short, where is the security plan he put in place, where is the youth employment scheme he established, where is the state commerce and industry created, what was the state of tourism potential put on ground? Of course, there is nothing to show for that money. By the time Prince Audu built and left Kogi Confluence Beach Hotel, it was generating N60 to N70m revenue monthly. Today, after 13 years of the PDP, the place became a breeding ground for snakes, rodents and so on. The hotel was run aground and became comatose. Not even the 100 rooms built by Ibro up to points of just furnishing were completed by Gov Wada, rather he came and started his own.

But the same head of a government that came and grounded a hotel which was yielding N70m monthly revenue went on to buid for himself some posh hotels in high bro areas in Abuja. Ibro Grand Hotel became a hotel to beat in Abuja, besides exotic ones owned by his siblings here and there. Therefore, that allegedly tells where the N378b was exhausted.

Show me the economic blue print PDP was able to present to Kogi state for 13 years the party governed the state. But with the new direction of Governor Yahaya Bello, he packaged a document called ‘’New Direction’’ with 5 to 6 thematic areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure, civil service reform, youth and women empowerment. With the benefit of hindsight, Governor Yahaya Bello administration is already embarking on road infrastructure, agricultural transformation in Kogi state, with concurrent improvement on security architecture. We would make portable water available to many communities, just as we are also harnessing opportunities to generate electricity for internal consumption of the state. These and many other plans are contained in the New Direction document.

More so, the next level as a slogan is a level of consolidation. There will be a considerable improvement in infrastructural development, Security and a rejuvenated civil service that will be made to work. The new direction blue print will be repackaged for the next level upliftment and for a more improved development, increased social status and general wellbeing of the citizens of Kogi state.

Q— You have stressed so much of a development blueprint or a ‘’New Direction’’, what is the document all about?

It was Benjamin Franklin, the father of time management, one of the American Founding Fathers and the only one who signed all three documents that freed America from Britain; such as ‘The Declaration of Independence’, ‘The American Constitution’ and ‘The Treaty of Paris’ who once said “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail’’. Former British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill is credited with another, oft repeated, saying: “Those who fail to learn from the past are doomed to repeat it’’.

Before Governor Yahaya Bello conceived the vision of running for Governor of Kogi State, he have already had a considerable measure of success in private enterprise, had widely travelled, both within Nigeria and without, and had been exposed to the giant strides that is possible where visionary leadership is at work. He observed and studied a few states in Nigeria reinventing themselves and pulling away from the rest developmentally in spite of the general dependence on crude oil earnings and the blight of lackluster Federal effort.

Of course, there is no alternative to experience. The governor reverted to his past experience, couple with strong political will, as a good team builder and player assembled ideas from his team and came up with a document called ‘’New Direction’’. It is indisputably a compendium of plans or amplification of ideas based on empirical evidence gathered from research studies the governor set up to rejuvenate 5 development agenda or thematic areas with the hindsight to lay granite foundation for the present and future development of Kogi state.

Governor Yahaya Bello christened and summed these ideas in the dream book as ‘Education for All’; ‘Health is Wealth’; ‘Job Creation, Youth Engagement and New Ventures’; ‘Infrastructure and Utilities’ and last but not the least, ‘Productive Public Service and Pension Reforms’’.

The New Direction Blueprint is a development plan and assemblage of the missions, visions, policies strategies, targets and outcomes which will together define the new direction to accelerated development in which Governor Yahaya Bello is steering in Kogi State. The five thematic areas are merely convenient docks from which to unload the Blueprint and launch the action plans on a turnkey basis. They interlock across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Kogi State. Each will find that one or more, if not all, of these focus areas touch on their work.

The administration of Governor Yahaya Bello is emphatically on Security, Education, Agriculture, Healthcare, Job Creation through Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Eco-tourism as well as massive infrastructural development across the state.

We discovered our roads were in shambles on assumption of office and the Governor declared a state of emergency on the road and that explained why Kogi is currently a construction hub. The Federal Government has also approved the reconstruction of major Trunk A roads in the state.

Besides, the Governor has urged the international community to support his drive towards education and healthcare development in the state, saying his administration is creating the right environment for international support.

Let me tell you also that there are no areas that would be left untouched. We are reshaping our education by improving on the facilities and the quality of teaching materials. We need to build from the foundation and make our public schools more attractive. That is exactly what Governor Yahaya Bello is doing with the Model Primary Education School Scheme. He is not just laying emphasis on the structure or the environment, but more about the system.

We need to rescue the system, which informed why his government undertook a thorough Staff Verification Exercise as the first step of a holistic Civil Service Reform. The state was dangerously operating a civil service without data, discipline or efficiency. Governor Yahaya Bello muster uncommon political will to stop that. And now everything is going digital in our civil service. It didn’t come without bashing from people who are resistant to change. But the government explained and explained to the good people of Kogi state on the evil of encouraging humongous salary payments to non-existing civil servants. Many people found it difficult to understand at the beginning but now have come to terms with the reality and most especially with the result of the exercise. It was through months of rigorous and intent screening and digitalization, and thank God we now boast of a rejuvenated, rebranded, reinvigorated and refined civil service.

Governor Yahaya Bello has begun building a new Kogi state, with thematic plans and good system put in place for the future leadership of the place. Those coming behind would Know where to start from, and where to end the administration. That is what the ‘’New Direction’’ is all about.