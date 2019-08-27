WORLD
UK Parties Agree To Stop No-Deal Brexit
Britain’s opposition parties say they have agreed to work together to try and prevent a no-deal Brexit, including through passing legislation or holding a vote of no-confidence in the government.
Parliament returns from its summer break next week and is preparing for a battle with new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union at the end of October, with or without an exit agreement.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hosted talks with the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and the Independent Group for Change on Tuesday to discuss tactics to prevent a no-deal exit.
“The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent No Deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no-confidence,” the parties said in a joint statement after the meeting.
