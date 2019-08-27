We Better Kill Corruption Before It Kills Us

It is no longer news that corruption is the only challenge facing our country today.

Some people say that security is the major problem. Sure, it is a major albatross but it is not a problem on its own. Security became a problem only because corruption has scattered our ethos as a people.

Security is a problem because corruption has infected our law enforcement agencies as well as our judiciary. Security became a problem because corruption fed impunity to a point that crime perpetrators knew that they could escape judgement.

Security became a problem when the law enforcement themselves succumbed to corruption. When law enforcement recruitment process became corruption-prone so much so that merit and capability was defeated by nepotism, cronyism and naira power.

Indeed, corruption is the grandfather and grandmother of all our nation’s problems and that is why everyone who means well must enroll into the anti-corruption effort.

It is not a matter of choice. It is now a matter of necessity and everyone’s survival! We can no longer afford to treat corruption with kid gloves, not with the precarious condition that we find ourselves in.

For the avoidance of doubt, corruption has dealt this nation of ours a very rough hand. We have no adequate electricity, yet, 16 fat big American dollars was said to have been invested in the power sector between 2000 and 2006. It does not take rocket science to tell that the $16billion did not all visit our power sector. Much of that money was escorted out of our country by corruption and its practitioners. That is why the EFCC needs the support of all Nigerians in its latest quest to probe those that played key roles in the disbursement of the $16billion on the power sector between 2006 and 2011 to various contractors.

The probe of the “investment” in the electricity sector, which some Nigerians described as a scam, came on the heels of President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent declaration that he would recover the money from all persons and organisations involved in the alleged scandal. The humongous funds alleged to have been diverted into private pockets by the participating companies and other top officials of the government was during the power sector reform initiative of previous administrations.

After all the Discos ate up PHCN and despite the humongous funds dashed to those discos, we are still groping in the dark. No matter what anyone says, corruption is the single cause of the fact that less than 10 per cent of our country is lit up on any single night.

Even this darkness is not the worst of it. The fact that artisans cannot produce profitably without electricity is the real tragedy of our nation. Yet, no one is brought to book because of the systemic corruption of prosecutorial processes and the corrosive rot of our judiciary.

Recently, the world trackers of corruption gave gold medal in corruption to our Judiciary followed closely by police and INEC with the silver medal.

More worrisome even than these above is what corruption is doing to our education. In education, corruption is stealing our future away.

Corruption has turned grades and certificates to mere commodities easily purchased by those who often cannot read and write.

The moment education rots, the future is gone. Little wonder that Nigeria today is one of the sources of student dollars for India, North America and even neighbouring African countries.

Of course, I need not write about the well-known narrative of comatose refineries in a country that exports crude. Refining was a settled industry well over a century ago, yet in this IT age our country cannot refine enough fuel for its own consumption. We are forced to import.

The only reason why our refineries fail us serially is that corruption is a board member of that industry. Corruption has totally messed up our country and unless we ourselves resolve to challenge and tame it, we are headed to terrible and turbulent times indeed.

Nobody should deceive himself that only the agencies can defeat corruption. The fight against corruption must become everyone’s business.

While EFCC, ICPC and others may not be perfect, it is important to note that they are doing a good job. It is like asking them to empty the full tank of corruption with a teaspoon only. By volunteering, we make available our own teaspoons and in no time at all, the tank of corruption will be emptied.

I myself am an anti-corruption volunteer and I urge everyone, every lover of this country to volunteer in the fight against corruption. After all, everyone of us and our families will reap the benefits of a nation with minimal under hand transactions.

Without corruption, there will be electricity 24/7. Without corruption, our roads will be built to specification and they will last and last. Without corruption, your one-month data bundle will last you one month. Without corruption, there will be law and order.

Let’s join hands; let’s join EFCC and other agencies to make that possible.

We can have a greater tomorrow.

–Aluta Continua!