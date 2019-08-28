NEWS
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
328 new anti-graft detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) will on Saturday, August 31, 2019 graduate from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).
The graduation which will feature a colourful passing out parade at NDA parade ground, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna, follows the completion of a yearlong intensive training of the operatives in the elite training institution.
The reviewing officer for the parade is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, while the chief host is, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Governor, Kaduna state.
The passing out parade of the Course 8 officers will be preceded tomorrow, August 30, 2019 by a pre-graduation cocktail party for the cadets and their parents, at NDA Cadets Mess, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.
Spokesperson person of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said driven by the need for improved professionalism and dedication to duty, the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu in 2016, commenced the training of the Commission’s cadets in the NDA which produced EFCC’s “Course 7” officers in 2017, comprising 314 detective superintendents.
He further noted that he EFCC is optimistic that the 328 new officers will further boost the anti-corruption crusade of the Commission.
MOST READ
N1.7bn Fraud: ICPC Prosecutes Head of Disability Cooperative Society
2019 Elections: Join Hands In Building Party, Obaseki Tasks Aggrieved APC Members
Wike Calls For State Police
N7.2b Fraud: Former Finance Director Denies Paying Money Into Kalu’s Company’s Account
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
Obaseki Meets Edo NUT, Optimistic About Resolution Of Issues
Obaseki, Congo Brazzaville Mull Partnership With Stem Cell Transplant Centre
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
- NEWS16 hours ago
‘NBA Liable For Justice Onnoghen’s Sack’
- NEWS24 hours ago
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Zoning Machinations Ahead Of 2023
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
US Slams Nigerians With Higher Visa Fees