SPORTS
AAG 2019: Ekevwo Emerges Africa’s Fastest Man
Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo has emerged the winner of the 100m event at the 2019 African Games.
He ran a time of 9.96secs to win the 100m final in Morocco.
Another Nigerian, Usheori Itsekiri, came third in a time of 10.02secs. Both times by the runners are their personal best times
This is the first time since 2007 that Nigeria will win gold in the men’s 100m at the African Games.
In the women’s event, Joy Udoh-Gabriel finished just outside the medal zone in fourth place.
Meanwhile, another Nigerian weightlifter, Folashade Rafiatu Lawal, has won three gold medals for Nigeria at the Africa Games in Morocco.
Lawal who set a new African record in the -59kg women’s snatch weightlifting event to win her first gold also won the other two events (regular and Clean-Jerk) in the category.
Emmanuel Appah had recorded a similar feat in the male category on Monday to give Nigeria a big boost on the overall medals standing. He won the three gold medals across the categories in the 61kg.
With Lawal’s feat yesterday, weightlifting now has a total of 10 gold medals with a handful still expected before the event is rounded off.
