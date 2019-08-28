Abaji Chairman Urges Farmers, Herdsmen On Peaceful Coexistence

Chairman of Abaji area council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, has called farmers and herdsmen in the area to continue live in peace with one another in order of ensure proper economic development in the council.

Addressing farmers and herdsmen during a meeting at Gawu community of the council yesterday, Ajiya stressed the need for both the farmers and herdsmen to find means of settling any disputes that arises either from destruction of crops or attack on Fulani cattle, rather than resulting to violence.

Represented by the council secretary, Alhaji Kamal Shuaibu, the chairman revealed that during his first tenure in office, he had put in place a committee that comprised of various ethnic groups, including community leaders, to ensure that any crisis among farmers and herdsmen are amicably resolved.

He said that the council was disturbed that despite the committee’s effort to ensure peace among the farmers and herdsmen, some people are still bent to scuttle the peace process by destroying people’s farm.

“Thank God the representatives of the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria are here, which I want to reiterate my administration determination to ensuring that peace is sustained among our farmers and the Fulani herdsmen here in Gawu,” he said.