BUSINESS
AfDB Tasks Nigeria On Food Exportation
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has advised Nigeria to formulate appropriate and sustainable strategies to promote agro-industrialisation to foster domestic and export competitiveness in the agro-business industry.
The statement by the bank’s Communication and External Relations Department, reported Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Senior Special Advisor on Industrialisation to AfDB President to have given the advice at an event on Tuesday.
It further disclosed that Oyelaran-Oyeyinka gave the advice at the Feed Nigeria Summit 2019 held in Abuja.
He explained that once such strategies were put in place, the outcome would generate jobs, reduce poverty, improved livelihoods and quality of lives through increased contribution of manufacturing to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
He said Nigeria like other African countries needed to focus on exporting processed agro-products in general.
The advisor said it was important to identify which were priority products for individual countries in terms of food security and export advantage.
“There are various possible explanations for the lagging capabilities in agro-industrialisation as well as the subsequent declining exports from Africa particularly in high-value agro-products.
“Firstly, the products may be qualitatively inferior and as such non-competitive for high-income international markets.
“Secondly, the productivity of African farmers is low, compared to other developing countries. This is because human and technological capabilities including advanced knowledge and mechanisation are disturbingly in short supply.
“We need to unravel the factors underlying the production and exports of agro-products from Africa that have been steadily declining over the last several years.
“This is an age when the most profitable markets are in semi-processed and processed products and the narrative of our region as the toiler for, and supplier of, raw materials for foreign factories must end if we must attain the core SDG goals.
“We must attain all goals especially 1-3 and eight: “end poverty,, end hunger, good health and Well-being, decent work and economic growth,” he said.
MOST READ
N1.7bn Fraud: ICPC Prosecutes Head of Disability Cooperative Society
2019 Elections: Join Hands In Building Party, Obaseki Tasks Aggrieved APC Members
Wike Calls For State Police
N7.2b Fraud: Former Finance Director Denies Paying Money Into Kalu’s Company’s Account
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
Obaseki Meets Edo NUT, Optimistic About Resolution Of Issues
Obaseki, Congo Brazzaville Mull Partnership With Stem Cell Transplant Centre
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
- NEWS16 hours ago
‘NBA Liable For Justice Onnoghen’s Sack’
- NEWS24 hours ago
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Zoning Machinations Ahead Of 2023
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
US Slams Nigerians With Higher Visa Fees