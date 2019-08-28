NEWS
ANPE To EU: Be Wary Of IPOB’s Plans Against Nigerians
The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has cautioned the European Union (EU) member nations of the impending threats to persons posed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against Nigerians.
The group of well-meaning Nigerians made this known in a communiqué issued after an emergency extraordinary meeting in Lisbon on Monday, addressing IPOB’s threat on Nigerians in Europe and other parts of the world.
ANPE condemned the activities of IPOB and its fugitive leader, Nnamdi Kanu, especially after an assault on immediate past Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and threat of violence against Nigerians.
“After due consultation and deliberation, the group recommended that IPOB should be banned across Europe and its collaborators be brought to book”.
These concerned Nigerians therefore called on EU to begin treating anyone that hides under an umbrella to attack Nigerian citizens as criminals that should be dealt with by the relevant security agencies.
‘’The acts of violence against Nigerians traveling to the EU is highly condemnable, and we call on the relevant security agencies in the various countries to identify and deal with whoever chooses the criminal path to inflict pains on others and be immediately deported back to Nigeria.
‘’This is in cognizance of the fact that the image of Nigeria is being smeared by a group of people whose principal motive is driven by the quest for pecuniary gains. The Associated of Nigerian Professionals in Europe condemns the activities of IPOB and calls for more significant action from the relevant authorities in the EU towards nipping in the bud the nefarious activities of IPOB and their sponsors.
‘’Nigerian politicians and other high ranking government officials are welcome to visit the European Union anytime, they deem fit, not minding the threat made by IPOB and accept the assurances of the various EU countries that they will not allow IPOB to endanger anyone’s lives under whatever guise’’.
